Anthony Anderson Criminal History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anthony Anderson, Emmy-nominated Black-ish actor, is currently under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly assaulting a woman after she catered an event thrown by the actor, according to The Blast. Sources told the Blast that the woman filed a police report earlier this year, but that the incident happened over a year ago.

Anderson vehemently denies the allegations, and a representative of Anderson told Variety: “It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim.”

Details of the allegation weren’t given, and police would not confirm reports by The Blast and TMZ today that it was an assault claim filed by a woman.

The 2017 incident isn’t the first time Anderson has been accused of misconduct. According to Page Six, on the set of the 2004 film Hustle & Flow, he and assistant director Wayne Witherspoon were accused of sexually assaulting an extra.

Here’s what you need to know about Anderson’s criminal history:

1. Anderson Was Accused of Raping an Extra on the Set of Hustle & Flow in 2004

Anderson was arrested in July 2004 for the alleged aggravated rape of a woman who police say was “assaulted after being lured into a production trailer on a Memphis movie set,” according to the Smoking Gun.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson and Witherspoon violated the woman, a movie extra, “with their hands and took pictures of her while she was nude.” According to WMC Action News, the woman testified, admitting that she had sex with both Anderson and Witherspoon over a period of several days before the reported attack. She said those encounters also were forced but she didn’t report them.

In 2004, an affidavit of complaint filed by the victim on the set of Hustle & Flow stated that the victim was “lured inside the trailer by the co-defendant, and once inside the defendant and co-defendant began removing her clothing and began sexually assaulting her.” The complaint continues with more graphic details of the alleged assault, and can be read in its entirety here.

2. The Charges Against Anderson & Witherspoon Were Dismissed After a Judge Deemed the Case “Suspicious”

In October 2004, a judge called the case “suspicious” and dismissed the rape charges against both men. Memphis Judge Anthony Johnson ruled that there was no probable cause to try the case.

“This is absolutely the most suspicious case I’ve ever heard,” Judge Johnson said after dismissing the charges against Anderson and Witherspoon, according to the Entertainment Weekly.

A spokesman for Anthony Anderson issued the following statement regarding the judge’s decision to dismiss the charge that was filed against him in 2004.

“Anthony Anderson knew all along that when the truth came out, justice would be done and he would be completely exonerated of these false charges. He is, of course, both relieved and delighted by the judge’s decision to throw out what was so obviously a trumped-up case. That said, this has been a terrible ordeal for him and his family, and he is eager to put it behind him and move on with his life and career.”

3. Anderson Was Accused of Luring Another Woman to His Dressing Room in 2004, Months After the Previous Rape Allegations Were Brought to Light

Shortly after the July, 2004 case involving the extra on the set of Hustle & Flow, another alleged victim stepped forward with sexual assault allegations against Anderson. According to Hollywood Street King, in September, 2004, a female extra on the set of the Warner Bros. comedy-sitcom “All About the Andersons” accused Anderson of luring her to his dressing room after filming ended.

The alleged assault reportedly led to a $900 thousand lawsuit against Anderson and Warner Bros. TV, but no further details of the case made media headlines, according to Hollywood Street King. Industry insiders suspect “a settlement was met.”

“The victim said Anderson invited her to his dressing room, where he made suggestive comments, grabbed her genital area and sexually assaulted her.”

In 2017, Anderson was once again implicated in a Hollywood sexual abuse scandal. According to Hollywood Street King, Anderson allegedly raped an award-winning female costume designer from the crew of one of his 42 estimated number of films. It is unclear if this is the same woman who came forward this year accusing Anderson of raping her after after catering his event.

“Anthony is another of Hollywood’s best kept secrets. He’s been getting down like this for a long time.”

4. A Woman Recently Accused Anderson of Assaulting Her After Catering an Event Thrown by the Actor Last Year

The Blast reports that Anderson is once again under fire after being accused of another sexual assault. A woman came forward accusing the actor of assaulting her in 2017.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell us the alleged victim walked into the Hollywood Division of LAPD earlier this year and filed a police report with the department,” the Blast reports. “We are told the incident happened over a year ago after she met the actor while working at an event he threw.”

The Blast reports that, after the initial event, the woman met with Anderson a second time to discuss potential business opportunities in the future. It was there that he allegedly assaulted her.

Sources close to the investigation told the Blast that, although the alleged incident happened last year, the woman felt comfortable coming forward due in part to the #MeToo movement.

LAPD has confirmed to the The Blast, “We have a crime report listing him as a suspect in a crime,” and added, “It is an open investigation.” The specific details regarding the alleged assault are currently unclear.

