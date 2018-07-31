Betty White Celebrated in PBS Special: “Betty White: First Lady of Television”

Betty White gave the internet a scare after her name started trending on Twitter. Luckily, the beloved 96-year-old is completely fine, and her name is only making its rounds on Twitter due to a PBS special that will be celebrating the actress’ 80 years in television.

According to ABC News, the actress is marking her 80th year in show business with a PBS special that looks at her life and career over the last eight decades. White is known for her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.”

Mary Tyler Moore, Georgia Engel and Gavin MacLeod are among those sharing insights in “Betty White: First Lady of Television,” which debuts Aug. 21. According to ABC, the special shows White at work, at home and interacting with friends. She is the lone living star from “The Golden Girls.”

“Betty White,” filmed over the last five years by the team behind the public broadcaster’s “Pioneers of Television” series, looks at the 80-year career of White, according to USA Today. It includes interviews with friends and colleagues including Ryan Reynolds, Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie Harper, Tina Fey, and Carl Reiner, among many others.

White wasn’t present for the TV critics meeting on Tuesday, but producer Steve Boettcher, says White “is doing great.”

“We gave her the day off,” Boettcher says. However, two of her “Mary Tyler Moore” co-stars, Gavin MacLeod and Georgia Engel, and Arthur Duncan, a dancer who appeared on “The Betty White Show” in the 1950s, discussed her life and career at the meeting.

Panelists at the TV critics meeting marveled at White’s work ethic, which was described by Duncan as a “sense that every time she took the stage was an opportunity to learn something,” according to the Los Angeles Times. Boettcher remembered that during the making of the documentary, the actress came to know the crew members, their families and their pets.

Betty White is America’s favorite nonagenarian and just turned 95 years old. Among White’s countless credits is The Golden Girls. She won two Emmys for Mary Tyler Moore and a third for The Golden Girls. She recently starred on TV Land’s Hot In Cleveland. (Getty)

“I remember the first day we were on set doing interviews with her she walked into the room, everybody takes a beat and she looked at every guy in the room and said, ‘I like my odds.’ The whole crew kind of fell in love with her at that moment.”

Twitter was quickly flooded with fans relieved at the news that White’s name was only trending because she was being honored in the PBS special. With the actress being 96-years-old, fans are concerned to see her name trending in the news, worried that she may have passed away.

“This is probably the third time I’ve had a heart attack seeing Betty White trend and assuming it was for the wrong reason,” Twitter user Charlotte Clymer wrote.

“Every time I see Betty White trending, I have to take a deep breath before I click to see why,” another user wrote.

This is probably the third time I've had a heart attack seeing Betty White trend and assuming it was for the wrong reason. I would donate a kidney if it meant Betty White outlives Trump. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 31, 2018

Every time I see Betty White trending, I have to take a deep breath before I click to see why. pic.twitter.com/6Y7j3WdDFu — Parker🐢 (@delon03) July 31, 2018

Several users expressed how quickly they would give a kidney if it meant keeping White alive. “I would donate a kidney if it meant Betty White outlives Trump,” Clymer stated in her tweet.

“Honestly, if Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Betty White both needed a kidney, I would straight up live on dialysis for the rest of my life, just to keep those fabulous b–ches alive,” Twitter user Kendally Brown stated.

Honestly, if Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Betty White both needed a kidney, I would straight up live on dialysis for the rest of my life, just to keep those fabulous bitches alive. — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) July 31, 2018

Memes of joy at the news that White was still alive and well quickly flooded the social media site, with most fans expressing how relieved they were to find out that White was still “kicking it.”

Betty White is fine❤️

Betty White is fine💓

Betty White is fine💕

Betty White is fine💖

Betty White is fine💗

Betty White is fine💙

Betty White is fine💚

Betty White is fine💛

Betty White is fine💜

Betty White is fine❣️

Betty White is fine💞

Betty White is fine💟 pic.twitter.com/YkhWQiKQcT — 🔮🥂NINE NINE🥂#TheExpanse🥂Waiting4#FarscapeNow😈 (@Red_Devilkin) July 31, 2018

Me when I see Betty White trending and realize she's still kicking it pic.twitter.com/6tlxGWk90S — Ramiro Paredes (@RamiroParedes) July 31, 2018

Betty White was born in 1922. Sliced bread was invented in 1928. So instead of saying "It's the best thing since sliced bread" we should actually be saying "It's the best thing since Betty White." — Dr. Kelly Welch (@DrKellyWelch) July 31, 2018