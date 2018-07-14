California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 14]

Fires are still a problem in California, but quite a few that were previously issues are now under control. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 14. Read on for more details. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 14, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

And here is another detailed map of the fires, courtesy of GMAP4 and MappingSupport.com. You can zoom in to see the areas of most interest to you or zoom out to see the whole state. Note that due to new requirements by Google, the map will no longer be active on July 15.

And here’s a map from July 13:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 14

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

County Fire

A fire in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County is now 90,288 acres and 97 percent contained. Twenty structures were destroyed and all evacuations have been lifted, according to CAL FIRE. If you have questions about current evacuations and advisories in Yolo County, call 211. For questions regarding Napa County, text your ZIP code to 888777.

Dale Fire

This fire is no longer listed as active.

Eagle Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting the BLM Northern District (NOD) with a wildfire at County Rd 40/ County Rd1, southwest of Eagleville (Modoc County). #EagleFire pic.twitter.com/6it2ehLp9V — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 14, 2018

This fire is at County Road 40/County Road 1, southwest of Eagleville in Modoc County.

Ferguson Fire

Firefighters are battling a 75 acre wildfire at Highway 140 and Hite Cove, Near El Portal (Mariposa County). #FergusonFire Unified Command: CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit and the USFS Sierra National Forest pic.twitter.com/henU4csI6d — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 14, 2018

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It’s 130 acres and 5 percent contained. It began in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, Merced Sun Star reported.

Another map of the Ferguson fire is below. More than 50 people have been evacuated, Merced Sun Star reported. This includes tourists near the Savage Trading Post, residents of a nearby home, and the Cedar Lodge and Red Bud Inn areas.

Highway 140 has been closed between mile marker 137 and Yosemite Lodge. Visitors can use Highway 41 and 120 to enter and leave the park, Merced Sun Star reported.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 42 percent contained. See an interactive map of the fire above, courtesy of GMap4 and MappingSupport.com. This map will no longer be updated as of July 15 due to new rules from Google.

The #GeorgesFire remains at 2,883 acres and 42% contained. Crews continue suppression repair & patrol. Today, mgmt of the fire transitioned to a local Type 4 team, comprised of local firefighters from the Inyo NF. pic.twitter.com/RNRmErylMK — Inyo National Forest (@InyoInfo) July 14, 2018

Idria Fire

This fire is at Panoche Road and New Idrea Road, west of San Joaquin in San Benito County. It’s 116 acres and 85 percent contained.

James Loop Fire

This wildfire is at Jacks Valley Road and James Canyon Loop, seven miles northwest of Minden, Nevada. No other details are known at this time.

Klamathon Fire

#KlamathonFire [update] off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook (Siskiyou County) is now 37,900 acres and 90% contained. Unified Command: CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Forestry https://t.co/MNW31CJqMV pic.twitter.com/vKQU7oCuUY — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 14, 2018

This fire is off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook (Siskiyou County.) It is now 37,900 acres and 90 percent contained. The fire has remained a stable size, with increasing containment, over the last couple days. No additional fire spread is anticipated. According to Inciweb, all areas in Oregon will remain in a Level 1 (green) “Be Ready” status. Eighty-two structures were destroyed in this fire.

Lions Fire

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 4,064 acres with 90 percent containment. This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb, there was no growth over the weekend. Inciweb hasn’t updated this since July 9, so it’s likely well contained at this point.

Panoche Fire

This fire is off Panoche Road, two miles north of the CAL FIRE Antelope Station, southeast of Hollister in San Benito County. It’s 278 acres and 95 percent contained.

Stoney Fire

@ChicoFD @CALFIRE_ButteCo @CAL_FIRE starting 3rd ops period with goal of increasing containment of #stoneyfire which is 55% contained and estimated to have burned 956 acres. Crews will work to extinguish hot spots and fortify fire lines. Send all media inquiries to @Chico_Chief pic.twitter.com/iAoE4DQKlu — Chico Fire Department (@ChicoFD) July 14, 2018

This fire is at Upper Park Road in Bidwell Park in Butte County. It’s 956 acres and 55 percent contained. According to CAL FIRE, evacuation orders have been lifted.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, recent cooler weather and rain reduced the fire activity and minimal to no growth is projected. Highway 38 is now open to all traffic, but use caution. Inciweb noted: “All portions of the San Gorgonio Wilderness managed by the USDA Forest Service are closed to entry, including Momyer Trail, Vivian Creek Trail, San Bernardino Peak Trail, Forsee Creek Trail, South Fork Trail, and Aspen Grove Trail. Big Falls Picnic Area, Thurman Flats, and the Mill Creek Visitor Center are open.”