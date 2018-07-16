California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 16]

Fires are still a problem in California, with the Yosemite fire being among the largest at the moment. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 16. Read on for more details. News is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California on July 16, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map.

The California Governor’s office has another active fire map for comparison, which is embedded below. This map periodically is made available only to those with a login, so if it’s not available when you’re reading this story, it might be released to the public again later.

And here’s a map from July 16:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 16

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order, but newer fires not yet listed on the CAL FIRE map may be included in a separate section at the end.

3_10 Fire

Firefighters are battling a 40 acre fire at Hwy 299 E and Little Valley Rd, Dixie Valley Peak, 16 miles east of Fall River Mills (Lassen County). #3_10Fire pic.twitter.com/CnuH1wti4a — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 15, 2018

This fire is at Highway 299 E and Little Valley Road in Dixie Valley Peak. It’s 16 miles east of Fall River Mills in Lassen County. It’s 56 acres and 50 percent contained.

3_16 Fire

#RT @CAL_FIRE: Firefighters are battling a 30 acre fire off Little Valley Road, north of Little Valley (Lassen County). #3_16Fire pic.twitter.com/DVtWxpTvQX — MarinBuzz (@MarinBUZZ) July 16, 2018

This fire is off Little Valley Road, north of Little Valley in Lassen County. It’s nine acres and 50 percent contained. (Better mapping caused the earlier estimated size to decrease.)

3_18 Fire

This fire is at Punkin CenterRoad and Juniper Road, six miles southeast of the Community of Bieber in Lassen County. It’s 32 acres and 50 percent contained.

County Fire

This fire is now listed as inactive.

Eagle Fire

#EagleFire [update] Fire crews dispatched by the Susanville Interagency Fire Center & @ModocNF are fighting the Eagle Fire near Eagleville in NE CA. Please stay out of the Emerson Canyon area & be aware of fire traffic. Fire info @inciweb: https://t.co/JPq5WytXoP pic.twitter.com/qoNH1iDFiC — Bureau of Land Management California (@BLMca) July 15, 2018

This fire is at County Road 40/County Road 1, southwest of Eagleville in Modoc County. It’s 2,100 acres and 30 percent contained, located at 41.285 latitude, -120.115 longitude.

It’s 15 miles south of Cedarville, and may be a threat to ranch homes and habitats for the greater sage grouse, according to Inciweb.

Ferguson Fire (Yosemite Fire)

Monday 7/16 #FergusonFire. Here is the very first #GISsurfer map (#Gmap4 replacement). Zoom out and pan the map to see other satellite hotspots. Various map improvements are being developed. Blue paddle = isolated hotspot. Open online map: https://t.co/8PTlbmdSAz #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/FfEjNqOqg3 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 16, 2018

This fire is off Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal in Mariposa County. It’s burning west of Yosemite National Park. It’s 9,266 acres and 2 percent contained. It began in the Merced River canyon near El Portal around 10:35 p.m. on Friday, Merced Sun Star reported, and at the time was less than 200 acres. It’s grown substantially since then.

According to Inciweb, crews were able to successfully hold the fire along Highway 140, while the fire showed growth to the south in Nutmeg and Devils Gulch areas. 500 personnel are now working on contained the fire near the Savage Trading Post area. It’s located at 37.652 latitude, -119.881 longitude. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

According to Inciweb regarding evacuations:

“Mandatory evacuations remain in effect in Clearing House; Mariposa Pines; Cedar Lodge/Savage’s Trading Post and Sweetwater Ridge.”

“A Pre-evacuation Advisory has been issued for Yosemite West and along the Jerseydale Road to Scott Road and Scott Road to Bear Clover are under Fire Advisement. Residents should be prepared to evacuate should conditions change.”

Here's what the view of Half Dome looks like today in Yosemite Valley. Smoke from the #FergusonFire causing some pretty hazy conditions. The fire more than doubled in size overnight to 9,266 acres. @KQEDnews (photo via @YoseConservancy webcam) pic.twitter.com/NpKWpiPYj5 — Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) July 16, 2018

Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area, Inciweb reported.

Georges Fire

This fire is off Hogack and Whitney Portal Road in Alabama Hills, Inyo County. It’s now 2,833 acres and 42 percent contained.

Unintentional wildfires are rarely a good thing, but seeing one burning at night is a pretty awe-inspiring sight. (This photo doesn't really do it justice.) #georgesfire pic.twitter.com/PgcXE75XyV — Eric (@spoonx0r) July 15, 2018

James Loop Fire

This wildfire is at Jacks Valley Road and James Canyon Loop, seven miles northwest of Minden, Nevada. No other details are known at this time.

Klamathon Fire

This fire is now listed as inactive.

Lions Fire

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. Although still listed as active on the CAL FIRE map, Inciweb notes that it’s now 100 percent contained. Crews continue to monitor.

Steamboat Fire

#STEAMBOATFIRE {UPDATE} Shasta Valley Wildlife Area, 4 miles south east of Montague ( Siskiyou County) 224 Acres and 70% Contained. The Shasta Valley Wildlife Area is Closed due to the fire. pic.twitter.com/D0943V9CzK — CAL FIRE SKU (@CALFIRESKU) July 16, 2018

This fire is off Ball Mountain Road in the Shasta Valley Wildlife Refuge Area, four miles southeast of Montague in Siskiyou County. It’s 224 acres and 70 percent contained.

Stoney Fire

This fire is at Upper Park Road in Bidwell Park in Butte County. It’s 956 acres and 80 percent contained. According to CAL FIRE, evacuation orders have been lifted.

Valley Fire

The Valley fire remains at 1,348 acres and 29 percent contained. It’s at the Valley of the Falls Dr. and Service Road 1S08. According to Inciweb, minimal to no growth is expected and very little fire spread is expected. Highway 38 is now open to all traffic, but use caution. Inciweb noted: “Highway 38 is open to all traffic. Please use caution as firefighting aircraft and equipment may be working in the area. A portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness managed by the USDA Forest Service is closed to entry, including Momyer Trail, Vivian Creek Trail, San Bernardino Peak Trail, Forsee Creek Trail, South Fork Trail, and Aspen Grove Trail. Please see San Gorgonio Wilderness Closure Map link below. Big Falls Picnic Area, Thurman Flats, and the Mill Creek Visitor Center are open.”