California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 5]

During the hot summer months, fires are still a problem in California. The biggest fire is still the County Fire in Yolo County, but there are others you will want to keep an eye on also. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 5. Read on for more details.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California right now on July 5, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section. Here’s another active fire map for comparison, but this one is not updated as frequently. It was last updated on July 3 (although other sources are indicating July 5. Use this as your secondary map.):

And here is another detailed map of the fires, courtesy of GMAP4 and MappingSupport.com. You can zoom in to see the areas of most interest to you or zoom out to see the whole state. Note that due to new requirements by Google, the map will no longer be active on July 15.

Here is a map of the fires from the Bureau of Land Management from July 4:

List of Active Fires in California as of July 5

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE.

Benton Fire

This is a newer addition to the map. It’s located off Benton Road and Crams Corner Drive in Anza in Riverside County. The fire is 63 acres and 75 percent contained, and forward spread has topped.

Canyon Fire

CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County, and is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s unclear what the current status for this fire is.

Cherry Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting Klamath National Forest with this fire, which is located near Cherry Maple Road Klamath River, northwest of Yreka. The fire is 63 acres and 90 percent contained. The incident is no longer being updated as the fire is considered fully contained, although it’s still listed on the map.

Creek Fire

This south fire is down to 33 acres and 87 percent contained.

There’s another fire farther north also called the Creek Fire on the CAL FIRE map, and that one is 1,678 acres and 98 percent contained.

Flat Fire

This fire, near Redding Creek Rd. southeast of Douglas City in Trinity County, is 300 acres and 90 percent contained.

Lions Fire

It seems that historical fires are helping us to contain the current fires. Like #Chile or in other countries, past fires show us that fuel management is the way to generate opportunities against large fires. #LionsFire Map, Via @Sierra_NF pic.twitter.com/j0Kgf69qLb — Jordi Brull (@brull_jordi) July 5, 2018

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 4,000 acres with 60 percent containment.This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb, crews are reinforcing and securing the fireline to hold the fire’s current size. Air quality in surrounding areas has been slightly affected. The following trails have been temporarily closed: “Sierra National Forest Trails No. 26E01 (Mammoth Trail) to the Inyo NF Boundary, 26E14, 26E56, and 26E46 from the Inyo NF boundary. Inyo NF trail closures include 26E01 from the Sierra NF to 2601 junction. Trail closures will remain in place until fire management staff determines that it is safe to reopen the area.”

Pawnee Fire

The Pawnee Fire is located off Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County. It’s 15,000 acres and 92 percent contained. Twenty-two structures were destroyed in the fire. For the latest evacuation updates, see the Lake Sheriff’s website. Due to current weather conditions, fire behavior has diminished, although a threat remains.

Petersburg Fire

This fire is 215 acres and located three miles south of Petersburg station. It started on July 1. An evacuation order is in effect for Lakeview Ranch and Glacier View Ranch. The evacuation order for Big Flat was downgraded to a warning. The fire is 50 percent contained.

Upper Colony Fire

This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it on its map. However, recent reports indicate the fire is now fully contained.

County Fire in Yolo County

#CountyFire [update] The Yolo County Sheriff has ordered an additional mandatory evacuation order and road closure. W of State Hwy 16 to the Yolo/Lake County line. N of County Rd 40. S of the Yolo County line. State Hwy 16 is closed between State Highway 20 and Rumsey Hall. pic.twitter.com/K1oiVecyhC — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 5, 2018

A fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. It is in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County. This fire quickly grew to 1,000 acres in just a few hours, burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino, the Press Democrat has shared. The fire was originally called the Guinda Fire and was later renamed the County Fire. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 44,500 acres and was 3 percent contained. On Tuesday it had grown to 70,000 acres and 5 percent contained. As of Thursday, it is now 86,000 acres and 30 percent contained.

The #CountyFire is generally producing less smoke than the last few days. South to west winds will carry smoke that does develop northward today #cawx pic.twitter.com/KwR7afx1bM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 5, 2018

Mandatory evacuations were issued in the following areas, according to CAL FIRE:

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasants Valley Road.

West of State Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road.

South of Old County Road 40.

North of County Road 53.

Evacuation Advisory:

North of Quail Canyon Road.

South of Highway 128.

East of the Blue Ridge mountains.

West of Pleasants Valley Road.

East of Capell Valley Road.

North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line.

7/5 Thursday #CountyFire CA. I do not know if there was an infrared overflight last night. Map shows perimeter from GeoMAC server which often is a day old. Open online map: https://t.co/VO3AB6GIyz #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/u12C05Ps5Q — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 5, 2018

Track the #CountyFire now.

Fire detections and perimeters feed live from NASA and USGS to the map. Developed by the ENPLAN geospatial team for continuous scientific monitoring of wildfire conditions. Free access now for 2 hours from time of this posting: https://t.co/OMaUmDJlVH pic.twitter.com/9NW2mYMW4z — Wildfire Viewer (@wildfireviewer) July 5, 2018

According to CAL FIRE, road closures have been noted in the following areas: “Northbound County Road 87 from Highway 128. Berryessa Knoxville Road, from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line. Pleasants Valley Road, South from Highway 128 remains open to serve traffic into Solano County. Eastbound Highway 128 at Markley Resort. Westbound Highway 128 at Pleasants Valley Road.”

If you have questions about current evacuations and advisories in Yolo County, call 211. For questions regarding Napa County, text your ZIP code to 888777.