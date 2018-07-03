California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 3]

Fires continue to cause problems in California, with the greatest issue right now still being the County Fire (previously called the Guinda Fire) in Yolo County. But there are also quite a few additional fires that you’ll want to keep an eye on today. Here is a list, with maps, of the larger fires around the state, their current containment levels, and where they are located for July 3. Read on for more details.

General Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of some of the bigger fires in California right now, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained.

The map above lists numerous active fires, which this article will describe in more detail in the next section.

Here’s another active fire map for comparison:

And here is another detailed map of the fires, courtesy of GMAP4 and MappingSupport.com. You can zoom in to see the areas of most interest to you or zoom out to see the whole state. Note that due to new requirements by Google, the map will no longer be active on July 15.

List of Active Fires in California as of July 2

And here’s a wildfire map from the Bureau of Land Management:

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE.

Canyon Fire

CAL FIRE has been assisting Los Padres National Forest with this fire, which is located north of Lake Piru in Los Angeles County, and is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map. It’s unclear what the current status for this fire is.

Cherry Fire

CAL FIRE is assisting Klamath National Forest with this fire, which is located near Cherry Maple Road Klamath River, northwest of Yreka. The fire is 63 acres and 90 percent contained.

Creek Fire

#CreekFire Afternoon Update: – 33 acres.

– Containment increased to 87%.

– Personnel will remain on scene overnight.

– Forest Road 1N09 remains closed b/w Hwy 330 and 1N16.

– Cause remains under investigation. — San Bernardino National Forest (@SanBernardinoNF) July 3, 2018

This fire is down to 33 acres and 87 percent contained.

There’s another fire called the Creek Fire on the map, and that one is 1,678 acres and 97 percent contained.

Flat Fire

This fire, near Redding Creek Rd. southeast of Douglas City in Trinity County, is 300 acres and 75 percent contained.

Lane Fire

The Lane Fire is 3,716 acres and 97 percent contained. This one is nearly fully contained, located off Highway 36 in Paynes Creek (Tehama County.)

Lions Fire

This fire is located in the Sierra National Forest. It is now 3,850 acres with 50 percent containment (up from 7 percent contained yesterday.)This fire was caused by lightning. According to InciWeb, burn-out operations were successful and “The following National Forest System Trails have been temporarily closed:Sierra National Forest Trails No. 26E01 (Mammoth Trail) to the Inyo NF Boundary, 26E14, 26E56, and 26E46 from the Inyo NF boundary. Inyo NF trail closures include 26E01 from the Sierra NF to 2601 junction, and 2601 from the boundary of the Inyo NF and Devils Postpile National Monument (King Creek Trail). Trail closures will remain in place until fire management staff determines that it is safe to reopen the area for recreational use.”

Pawnee Fire

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 14,800 acres and 75% contained. Evacuations in effect. Unified command: CAL FIRE, @LakeCoILSheriff, US Forest Service, & @NorthShoreFire https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/vXdjufJB1u — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 3, 2018

The Pawnee Fire is located off Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks in Lake County. It’s 14,900 acres and 80 percent contained. Evacuations are still in effect for the community of Double Eagle. For the latest evacuation updates, see the Lake Sheriff’s website. Due to current weather conditions, fire behavior has diminished, although a threat remains.

Petersburg Fire

This fire is 350 acres and located three miles south of Petersburg station. It started on July 1. An evacuation order is in effect for Lakeview Ranch and Glacier View Ranch. The evacuation order for Big Flat was downgraded to a warning. The fire is 25 percent contained.

Upper Colony Fire

This fire is located off Upper Colony Road, Smith Valley, East of Highway 395 in Nevada. It’s not a California fire, but close enough that CAL FIRE is listing it on its map. However, recent reports indicate the fire is now fully contained.

County Fire in Yolo County

Just a little smoke haze on 505 north heading to the #CountyFire w/70,000 acres burned, 5% containment and 980 structures threatened. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/fI020CrLwU — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) July 3, 2018

A new fire broke out in Yolo County on Saturday afternoon, Press Democrat reported. It is in the rural community of Guinda in Yolo County. This fire quickly grew to 1,000 acres in just a few hours, burning south of Guinda near County Road 63, about seven miles north of Cache Creek Casino, the Press Democrat has shared. The fire was originally called the Guinda Fire and was later renamed the County Fire. As of Monday morning, the fire had grown to 44,500 acres and was 3 percent contained. Now it’s up to 70,000 acres and 5 percent contained.

Mandatory evacuations were issued in the following areas, according to CAL FIRE:

North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, not including the City of Winters.

South of County Road 23

East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

West of County Road 89, South of the community of Esparto, however agricultural equipment will be permitted

Evacuation Advisory:

North of Quail Canyon Road

South of Highway 128

East of the Blue Ridge mountains

West of Pleasant Valley Road

East of Capell Valley Road

North of State Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, East to the Napa County line

All of Steele Canyon Road

Smoke from this fire was visible in Sonoma County. If you have questions about current evacuations and advisories, call 211.