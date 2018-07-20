Coleman Family: A Tribute to the Branson Duck Victims

The Coleman family – 11 members of it – climbed into a “Ride the Ducks” amphibious boat for what was supposed to be a pleasant tour of Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri.

However, a storm rolled in fast, and the boat was lashed by strong waves that flipped it over and sank it as it tried to make its way to shore. At the end of it, 9 members of the family were dead from drowning, including several children, and two others survived the July 19, 2018 tragedy. Authorities have not yet named the victims; however, the Coleman family was named in local news outlets. The family is from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Indianapolis Star reported that the adult members of the Coleman Family who died were Glenn Coleman, Horace “Butch” Coleman, Belinda Coleman, Ray Coleman and Angela Coleman.

Alexis McAdams, a reporter for Fox 59 TV shared the below photo of the Coleman family and wrote, “This is the Coleman family. Only two family members remain after the duck boat they were on capsized in Branson Missouri.”

This is the Coleman family. Only two family members remain after the duck boat they were on capsized in Branson Missouri. pic.twitter.com/OjRQLhbGPE — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) July 20, 2018

The heartbreaking story of the family’s fate punctuated an already horrific tragedy in which 17 people, some of them children, lost their lives. There were 31 people on the boat, including two crew members. Robert “Bob” Williams was the first victim identified in the “Ride the Ducks” tragedy. According to CNN, Williams was the driver of the boat. He was 73-years-old.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. One of the Two Surviving Members of the Family Says Her ‘Heart Is Heavy’

WXIN spoke to Tia Coleman, who survived the tragedy along with her nephew.

“My heart is very heavy. Out of 11 of us, only two of us surviving – that’s me and my nephew,” said Tia. “I lost all of my children. I lost my husband. I lost my mother-in-law and my father-in-law. I lost my uncle. I lost my sister-in-law … and I lost my nephew.”

Tia Coleman also told the television station, “The only thing that I would like to be done but can’t, is to bring my family back,” and she alleged that the duck’s captain told the passengers, “don’t worry about grabbing the life jackets – you won’t need them,” so her family members didn’t take them.

Rescuers and divers called off the search around midnight the night of the tragedy, with five people still missing, and children among the dead. However, the bodies of two of the missing were then found. Authorities then changed the missing count and said four people remained missing. They later said that all people were now accounted for. Of those in the hospital, at least three are under age 18. The dead range in age from 1 to 70, the Stone County Sheriff, Doug Rader, revealed.

People have laid flowers on passengers cars' left at the duck boat parking lot in Missouri https://t.co/fwlzXSNDBo pic.twitter.com/hSrpLPDIAv — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2018

Rader said in a news conference that the victims perished from drowning. Seven other people were taken to the hospital; two of the wounded are in critical condition, according to a local hospital. The boat carried 29 tourists and 2 crew members.

“This is going to be an all night and into tomorrow, we’re still going to be working on this,” the sheriff said. One dive team was in the water as the sheriff spoke late in the evening hours of July 19, 2018, and another dive team was on the way. Family members should go to Branson City Hall for information, he said. “I believe it was caused by the weather,” the sheriff added of the tragedy. “It capsized and sank…The duck is still in the water… it sank.”

The NTSB is investigating.

NTSB launching Go Team to investigate July 19, 2018, amphibious vehicle accident at Table Rock Lake, near Branson, MO. Team will travel Friday morning. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 20, 2018

The owner, Jim Patterson, told CNN the waters were calm when the duck went out, and the storm hit as it came back. “We’re absolutely devastated,” he said.

2. The Nine Family Members Had Ties to an Apostolic Church in Indianapolis

The family was from Indianapolis, Indiana. “Pastor confirms that nine people involved in the #Missouri #duckboat accident had connections to Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis. We’ve also learned seven of them have died, including several children,” reported Trevor Shirley of Fox 59 on Twitter.

Pastor confirms that nine people involved in the #Missouri #duckboat accident had connections to Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis. We’ve also learned seven of them have died, including several children. — Trevor Shirley (@Trevor_Reports) July 20, 2018

The boat is a major tourist attraction in Branson.

According to Fox 5, “Fox 5 received reports of possible casualties at the ‘Ride the Ducks’ boat on Table Rock.” The television station added, “Multiple agencies began working just after 7pm this evening to rescue twenty or more occupants were reportedly thrown into the lake when the boat capsized.”

The website for Ride the Ducks reads, “Ride through the scenic Ozarks on our amphibian Duck that goes right from land into the river. Climb to the top of the Mountain, discover the history behind some of America’s unique military vehicles then cruise Table Rock Lake. Quack along with the captain and the music aboard this 70-minute Ozark adventure.”

According to CNN, Ripley Entertainment, “the parent company of Ride the Ducks Branson, said it recently acquired the vessel involved in the incident.” Winds gusted up to 63 miles per hour, CNN reported.

Multiple casualties after a Ride the Ducks #Branson vehicle capsized on Table Rock Lake. pic.twitter.com/HrbPKfQZF7 — Sara Karnes (@Sara_Karnes) July 20, 2018

A sheriff’s deputy on the boat as security was immediately in the water rescuing people, the sheriff said. “It’s going to be a challenging night,” he added.

Authorities are classifying the tragedy as a “mass casualty incident.”

Still a very active scene. Very dark besides the police lights in this area pic.twitter.com/KlRsrtWsMb — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

The boat is reportedly underwater and can’t be seen from the surface. It carried 31 people, authorities said, and appears to have flipped over as a line of thunderstorms hit the area.

3. Belinda Coleman Initially Shared the Family Photo on Facebook & Said the Family Was From ‘Good Stock’

Belinda Coleman, identified by the Star as one of the adult victims, first shared the family photo on Facebook in 2017 as her profile picture. “Great looking family,” wrote one man in the comment thread. “We come from good stock cuz,” Belinda wrote. Belinda shared the photo again on New Year’s and then on Christmas.

She wrote on Facebook that she had studied at George Washington Community High School, went to George Washington Community High School, and lived in Indianapolis.

People on the nearby Branson Belle helped with the rescue, although the Branson Belle is not the boat that sank.

One local news report defined the boat as a “Ride the Ducks” boat, which is a popular tourist attraction in Branson. Southern Stone Fire, which is the lead agency responding to the scene, wrote earlier on, “Crews from multiple agencies are on scene of an MCI Mass Casualty Incident ‘tourist type boat involved’ this is on Table Rock Lake, Stone County, Branson Missouri. Taney County assisting. Several patients transported to area hospital. Divers on scene. Staging at Branson Belle. However the Branson Belle is not involved. More info to follow.”

8 confirmed fatalities from a Ride the Ducks boat sinking pic.twitter.com/vAmh5KcOpG — Nathan Papes (@NPapes) July 20, 2018

The company posted a statement on its website that read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that occurred at Ride The Ducks Branson. This incident has deeply affected all of us. Words cannot convey how profoundly our hearts are breaking.We will continue to do all we can to assist the families who were involved and the authorities as they continue with the search and rescue. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. Ride the Ducks will be closed for business while we support the investigation, and to allow time to grieve for the families and the community. Thank you for your support, and we ask that your thoughts and prayers be with the families during this time.”

4. Butch Coleman Previously Worked as a UPS Driver & Was Described as a ‘Community Legend’ & Glenn Coleman Shared Family Photos on Facebook

Butch Coleman wrote on Facebook that he was a former truck driver at UPS who was from Kentucky but lived in Indianapolis. He was described by people on social media as a “community legend” and family patriarch who volunteered in the community for 40 years.

“My boys,” wrote Belinda Coleman on a family photo posted by Glenn Coleman on Facebook.

Angela Coleman wrote on Facebook that she was an independent consultant and designer who managed an elegant food restaurant.

“Need a water rescue. Will be north of the show boats. Will be a duck that has capsized. We have approximately 30 individuals in the water,” a dispatcher says in the early scanner audio of the tragedy. You can listen to the early scanner audio above.

Here’s more dispatch audio:

There’s a “duck with people in the water,” an officer also says in the audio. Responding officers called the unfolding accident a “water rescue on Table Rock.” There are injuries, the scanner traffic reported.

The department also confirmed there were more than 20 people on the boat, writing on Facebook, “*Boat Dock Emergency/Branson Belle Dock* reported 20+ occupants. Full Response from multiple agencies responding. 7:12pm.”

The cause was reported to be major wind in scanner traffic, and authorities later said they suspected wind was the cause. You can listen to live scanner audio here.

“Major Wind causes major incident on Table Rock Lake, Branson Ride the Ducks Capsized 30 people in the water, Other Boater Problems, Showboat Branson Bell Staging Area and State Park over 6 fatalities, Divers Searching. Also other area damage,” the scanner audio caption on Broadcastify said. However, the reports of fatalities are not yet confirmed. Be aware that conflicting information often emerges in the early stages of breaking tragedies.

5. The City of Branson Says It’s ‘Praying for All Involved’

Authorities: 'Mass casualty incident' reported at Table Rock Lake involving boat near Branson, Missouri >> https://t.co/eWYSWay2Qg pic.twitter.com/YIcJ22Tdpc — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) July 20, 2018

The City of Branson offered prayers for the victims. “We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt.,” the city wrote on Twitter on the evening of July 19, 2018.

We are aware of an incident that happened tonight on Table Rock Lake, in Stone County. While the incident did not occur in Branson, we are hoping and praying for all involved. All questions should be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol or the Stone County Sheriff’s Dpt. — City of Branson (@CityofBranson) July 20, 2018

The governor of Missouri also offered prayers and was at the scene, leading press conferences.

Very sad to hear about this horrible accident – prayers for all those involved and the first responders who are assisting. https://t.co/PQ56zagc0s — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2018

Southern Stone Fire reported on Twitter in one of the earliest reports, “*Boat Dock Emergency/Branson Belle Dock* reported 20+ occupants. Full Response from multiple agencies responding. 7:12pm.” The page then clarified: “crews are on scene and assessing the incident. This incident does not involve the Branson Belle. This is the staging area only.”

President Donald Trump also tweeted condolences after the tragedy.