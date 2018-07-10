Cow Appreciation Day: How to Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A

Cow Appreciation Day: How to Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A

  • Published

Getty

For the 14th year in a row, Chick-fil-A is giving away free entrees to customers who dress like a cow. The Cow Appreciation Day promotion is available at all Chick-fil-A locations from opening to 7 p.m. today (July 10).

While coming in appearing like a cow is a requirement, you don’t need to have a full costume on. Anything cow-themed will do, and in previous years it seems the popular choice was to place black spots on a white shirt. You can keep it simple and still snag free food. By all means, though, if you have a full cow costume, feel free to wear it (though we wouldn’t recommend bringing an actual cow to your local joint).

The promotion only covers entrees, so you’ll have to open your wallet for waffle fries, tater tots, and drinks.

If you go for breakfast, you can choose from: Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit, bacon biscuit, cheese and egg biscuit, or a four count of Chick-n-Minis.

For lunch and dinner, you can get: Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich (original, deluxe, or spicy), grilled chicken sandwich, 8/12 count nuggets, three/four count chicken strips, or a cool wrap.

Social media is gearing up for free chicken

As the 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day gets underway, Chick-fil-A locations and eager customers are taking to social media to show their excitement for the free food promotion.

What Is Cow Appreciation Day?

Getty

Beyond a day for free food, Cow Appreciation Day nods to Chick-fil-A’s mascot, the cow that holds up the sign reading: “Eat Mor Chikin” (cows aren’t the best spellers, but it’s impressive Chick-fil-A’s cow can write with hooves).

According to Chick-fil-A, Cow Appreciation Day is both a customer appreciation day and a celebration of its longtime mascot.

Read More

1 Comment

1 Comment

A Christian should not worship 🐄 cows or a donkey or a monkey or any ancestors. ,,only father God and Jesus,,even we should not worship Angels,,,,,we admire our Bible ancestors like Abiraham,, Isaac mother Mary,, APOSTLES ,,but not GOD,,,,,,

😝,,
((((((Tamil god Muruga doctrine introduced by Tamil Nadu government or police in tuticorin sterlite shootings. ,,?? ?,,read below,,,it gives doubt all minds ,,,, J)))))))
Tamil god Muruga doctrine introduced by Tamil Nadu government or police in tuticorin sterlite shootings. ,,?? ?,,read below,,,it gives doubt all minds ,,,,
Is there any conspiracy ?
Tamil Nadu police tries to introduce Tamil Muruga doctrine in to Christianity ?
The family members, including S. Arumugam, the son of the deceased, said anti-Sterlite protesters intercepted the bus in which Valliammal was travelling along with her husband P. Sudalai (78) near Karungulam and hurled a petrol bomb on ,,,,
Valliammal ,kandaya shanmugam ,tamularazan,,
Some doubts strike me ,,
Why police shot people name carrying or possessing Muruga name,a Hindu tamil God,,?,,
Only JESUS gave his life for us CHRISTIANS,,
We are children born because of our God ,or father or husband ( church bride),, JESUS,,
Tamil Nadu police or government ,,
By shooting people carrying ,,,
Impose or make Christians ,,think ,,
Muruga or a Hindu tamil died for us ,,
God bless anyone help a Christian
But Bible says ,,
We CHRISTIANS are bound to give our lives for fellow CHRISTIANS,,,
Not a Hindu,,
Because it comes like under Christ our husband,,for Christians,we are bride church,,,
Some Tamil Muruga doctrine,,
We fear ,,
We fear Tamil Nadu government or police intruding CHRISTIANS Faith,,,or family,,,
Something which we can not say out ,,,,
Is it life sacrifice ?
Murders ?
Or
Killing ?
Or intruding in our CHRISTIANS Faith ???
How shall we take ?
Even if Muruga is tamils ancestor ,,what does he has to do with Christians whose God is Jesus??
CHRISTIANS should not worship forefathers ,or
even own Father or Mother ,,,
How can we worship Muruga ?? archeology has given lot of false records about Tamil Nadu history ?
Karikalan ,,etc,,
We need a thorough probe in to this ,,,
Archeology is also murderd by some. .
American archeology must visit Tamil Nadu to find the TRUTHs.
Worship of ancestors are only in China and in Tamil Nadu ,,
But what did Jesus say ?
Respect and honour parents while they are alive,,,
Not after Dead.,,,
Amen ,,
God bless you,,,
God bless all those who sacrificed their lives for Christians ,,,,,,
But something bad goes on on,,
Neither Muruga nor perumal venkateswara is our ancestor,,,or anybody,,
,😊😉😙
Our forefather is Abiraham,,,,,,,
,✓✓✓✓™™™™™™™™™
,,
But Jesus ,,,
Only JESUS,,,
We don’t believe men made stories or doctrines ,,,
But we have a father ,,
We have a Lord ,,
JESUS ,,
We have a holy Spirit,,
Pope must visit Tamil Nadu, India ,sterlite area 19 PARISH ,,,
God bless Pope
God bless TRUMP.

Discuss on Facebook