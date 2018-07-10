Cow Appreciation Day: How to Get Free Food at Chick-fil-A

For the 14th year in a row, Chick-fil-A is giving away free entrees to customers who dress like a cow. The Cow Appreciation Day promotion is available at all Chick-fil-A locations from opening to 7 p.m. today (July 10).

While coming in appearing like a cow is a requirement, you don’t need to have a full costume on. Anything cow-themed will do, and in previous years it seems the popular choice was to place black spots on a white shirt. You can keep it simple and still snag free food. By all means, though, if you have a full cow costume, feel free to wear it (though we wouldn’t recommend bringing an actual cow to your local joint).

The promotion only covers entrees, so you’ll have to open your wallet for waffle fries, tater tots, and drinks.

If you go for breakfast, you can choose from: Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit, bacon biscuit, cheese and egg biscuit, or a four count of Chick-n-Minis.

For lunch and dinner, you can get: Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich (original, deluxe, or spicy), grilled chicken sandwich, 8/12 count nuggets, three/four count chicken strips, or a cool wrap.

Social media is gearing up for free chicken

As the 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day gets underway, Chick-fil-A locations and eager customers are taking to social media to show their excitement for the free food promotion.

Get a moove on! Free Chick-fil-A today for Cow Appreciation Day! Wear a cow costume to your favorite Chick-fil-A and score free chikin. We made cow masks for the special occasion — read more on the blog at https://t.co/YjfPlI15HT. #cowappreciationday #chickfila #eatmorchikin pic.twitter.com/2e6qLA2rjI — Ashley Ritchie (@ashleynritchie) July 10, 2018

What Is Cow Appreciation Day?

Beyond a day for free food, Cow Appreciation Day nods to Chick-fil-A’s mascot, the cow that holds up the sign reading: “Eat Mor Chikin” (cows aren’t the best spellers, but it’s impressive Chick-fil-A’s cow can write with hooves).

According to Chick-fil-A, Cow Appreciation Day is both a customer appreciation day and a celebration of its longtime mascot.