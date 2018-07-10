GLAAD Condemns the Nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, condemned President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, according to a letter sent to Heavy Monday evening.

“Kavanaugh’s extreme conservative record and his past support by Southern Poverty Law Center-designated anti-LGBTQ hate group Family Resource Council (FRC) are deeply concerning,” the letter stated.

The group is concerned that Kavanaugh could carry out “the expressed views of President Trump,” who, while running for president, stated that he disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling on gay marriage in the case of Obergefell vs. Hodges, and said he would “strongly consider” appointing judges who would aim to overturn the decision.

“If confirmed, Brett Kavanaugh will have the chance to codify President Trump and Vice President Pence’s dangerous anti-LGBTQ record and the agenda of anti-LGBTQ groups into law for decades to come,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD. “Like Neil Gorsuch before him, Kavanaugh is an ideologically driven pick designed to create an activist Supreme Court that will undermine rights and protections for women, LGBTQ people, immigrants, and all vulnerable people. Americans do not want or need 40 more years of Trump’s values.”

GLAAD expressed concerns in the email regarding the anti-LGBTQ group Family Resource Council, which supports Kavanaugh’s nomination to the D.C. Circuit Court of appeals. “Several anti-LGBTQ groups and organizations are also known to have played a role in recommending and vetting President Trump’s lists of Supreme Court nominations in advance, including Kavanaugh,” the letter reads.

According to the letter, the Federalist Society, “a pipeline for conservative judges to gain appointments,” vetted Kavanaugh. The Federalist Society opposes most major LGBTQ policy proposals, including the Employment Non Discrimination Act, hate crimes legislation, Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, and transgender accommodations, according to the letter. GLAAD claims that Kavanaugh is a member of the Federalist Society.

“Kavanaugh was also vetted, and is considered to be a ‘stellar’ judge, by the virulently anti-LGBTQ Heritage Foundation, which has claimed that marriage equality would make people less monogamous, increase abortions, and eventually lead to ‘group marriage,’ and consistently opposes transgender rights,” the letter reads.

GLAAD expressed concerns about Kavanaugh’s nomination, stating that, if elected, it wouldn’t just be marriage equality in jeopardy, but access to safe and legal abortion as well. The letter states President Trump has made comments that he will only put pro-life judges on the court, and wants to overturn Roe v. Wade, which recognizes the constitutional right to privacy regarding women’s rights to make personal medical decisions, including access to abortion.

According to the letter, Kavanaugh “dissented on a recent decision that allowed an immigrant teenager to access an abortion.”

“President Trump’s concerning selection of Brett Kavanaugh, and his record of appointing anti-LGBTQ federal judges, have put hard won LGBTQ rights and protections in jeopardy,” the letter states. “GLAAD is encouraging people to contact their Senators and ask them to support pro-equality judicial nominations and oppose Kavanaugh’s confirmation at our Amp Your Voice Action Center.”