Lindsay Partin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lindsay Partin, charged in the murder of a toddler near Dayton, will have to wait until December 10 to face a jury. The 36-year-old woman was babysitting 3-year-old Hannah Wesche when she fell unconscious back in March. Partin admitted to investigators that she had hit Hannah the previous day.

1. Prosecutors Say Lindsay Partin Beat the Toddler Over a Ketchup Bottle

Lindsay Partin is accused of beating Hannah Wesche for, essentially, acting like a toddler. According to documents filed by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office, Partin reportedly became angry after Hannah dumped ketchup into a toilet on March 6.

Investigators say the little girl suffered significant bruising to her face, chest and neck as a result of being struck that day. Partin reportedly lived next door to Hannah and her father in Hanover Township and had been babysitting Hannah for several months.

2. Hannah Wesche Collapsed Two Days Later and Struggled to Breath

Lindsay Partin admitted to hitting Hannah the day after the ketchup incident. She also told investigators that Hannah had fallen and hit her head on the concrete garage floor. Partin thought the child was fine and did not seek medical attention.

On March 8, Hannah reportedly passed out soon after her father brought her to Partin’s house. They quickly called 911; Jason Wesche was reportedly heard in the background urging his daughter to breath.

The Butler County Sheriff’s office says that when first responders arrived at the scene, Hannah Wesche was unconscious and struggling to breath. The report also stated that Hannah had obvious bruises on her head and face.

According to court documents, Hannah Wesche had suffered “traumatic brain injury, cervical spinal cord hemorrhage and optic nerve sheath hemorrhages.” She was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Hospital workers there noticed additional bruising on her body. Police say Hannah’s injuries left her brain dead. She died on March 18.

In a press release, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones issued a warning to parents.

“Parents please know who is watching your children. Get background checks, talk to neighbors, friends and family members before letting anyone watch your children, know who you are leaving your babies with.”

3. Lindsay Partin Was Originally Charged with Felonious Assault But the Charges Were Increased After Hannah Died

Lindsay Partin was originally charged with felonious assault and child endangering. After Hannah Wesche died from her injuries, more severe charges were filed.

Lindsay Partin is now charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter and four counts of felony child endangering. Bond was set at $75,000 and Partin paid it. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial was originally set to begin in October, but it has now been pushed back to December 10. The Dayton Daily News reports the prosecution asked for the delay in order to work around a witness’ availability.

4. The Wesche Family Expressed Outrage After the Judge Set a Low Bond

The Journal-News reports that the Wesche and Partin families have clashed during court appearances. On April 9, the two families screamed and cursed at each other before the hearing even began. This was the hearing in which the judge announced the increased charges which include murder.

In the courtroom, people shouted “Murderer” at Partin after the judge set the bond at $75,000. Jason Wesche spoke with the Journal-News after the hearing was over. He said he did not understand the judge’s decision. “I don’t know why a judge doesn’t want a bigger bond for a murder case. It just doesn’t make sense.”

5. The Wesche Family Created a Foundation to Help Abused and Neglected Children Called HannahStrong

“We are a nonprofit organization focused on helping make the world around us a better, happier place for children of abuse and or neglect. With the help of our tireless staff, we organize fundraisers, community events, and in-depth training sessions for our volunteers. We use the mass majority of our income that we raise to help fund various organizations and hospitals including but not limited to Cincinnati children’s hospital, Life center, and other child related services.”

Following Hannah’s death, a non-profit organization was created to raise money to help abused and neglected children. Jason Wesche is listed on the Facebook page as a Team Member. The organization’s mission statement reads:

The logo for the organization is the same image Jason Wesche has worn during court appearances. It says “God’s Angel, #Forever3.”The page also lists information about Lindsay Partin’s court dates and encourages people to attend.