Miguel Gabriel Ortiz Velez: Sabana Grande Mayor Arrested

The FBI in Puerto Rico arrested the mayor of Sabana Grande early Thursday morning. FBI Special Agent Carlos Osorio announced that Miguel Gabriel Ortiz Velez was taken into custody at his home around 6AM ET. According to Osorio, Velez is facing corruption charges related to the alleged misuse of education funding. The investigation has been a joint effort between the FBI and the Department of Education. A press conference is planned for later Thursday.

Sabana Grande is a municipality in the southwest corner of Puerto Rico. The population in 2017 was just under 23,000 people. The median household income, which according to the U.S. Census Bureau is less than $15,000 per year, is significantly lower than the rest of the territory.