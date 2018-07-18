National Hot Dog Day: Where to Get Free Food & Deals

Today, July 18, is National Hot Dog day. The food holiday was first made official by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, several fast food chains and restaurants are offering discounts, freebies and promotional opportunities for hot-dog related foods.

JJ’s Red Hots

JJ’s Red Hots, a Charlotte-based hot dog restaurant, is offering $2 hot dogs all day long, specifically for its “All-American” hot dog, which includes relish, onions, and mustard).

JJ’s Red Hots also recently released its annual list of the most popular hot dog toppings. Surprisingly enough, ketchup is at the bottom of the list (and mustard is at the top).

Jonathan Luther, the founder of the brand, said of the list, “I think the reason ketchup is so low on our list is because of the glare I give guests when they order it. I’m with Dirty Harry on that particular topping. But for real, it is not as popular as it once was with so many other choices available.”

Luther is referencing a point in the 1971 film when Clint Eastwood as Harry Callahan said, “Nobody, I mean nobody, puts ketchup on a hot dog.”

James Coney Island

James Coney Island, a hot dog chain, is rewarding the first 95 customers at each of its locations with a free Original Coney, one of their signature hot dogs.

Harris Teeter

At Harris Teeter, a southern grocery chain, you can pick up 14 oz. Ball Park Angus Franks for $1.99 each, and an eight pack of Wonder Hot Dog Buns for $0.99 each. According to the post on its Facebook page, the promotion is limited to 2 per customer while supplies last.

7-Eleven

Similarly, 7-Eleven is offering a discount for their Big Bite hot dogs on Wednesday, offering them to customers for $1 all day long.

Sonic Drive-In

At Sonic Drive-Ins across the country, there is a daily afternoon discount on corn dogs which has nothing to do with National Hot Dog Holiday, but still serves to honor the day: you can get a corn dog for 99 cents every day from two to four in the afternoon.

Love’s Travel Stop

The nationally distributed travel plaza will offer complimentary hot dogs to anyone who comes in and presents this coupon.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory is offering hot dogs on their signature pretzel buns for $1 all day long for National Hot Dog Day.

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J is giving away free hot dogs or “other roller grill items” to customers who have downloaded the Pilot Flying J app.

Burger King

The fast food chain is offering 79 cent hot dogs all month long, in honor of the holiday.

Billy’s Gourmet Dogs

Billy’s Gourmet Dogs is offering a BOGO deal on hot dogs, giving customers one signature Billy’s hot dog for free for every one that they purchase.