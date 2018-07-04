Suzanne Floyd & Salty Dogs Rescue: Founder’s Death Leaves Rescue Needing Help

Suzanne Floyd’s Facebook page reads: “If you do it unto the least of these, my brethren, you do it unto me. Jesus.” And if her life’s work and notes from people who knew her are any indication, she truly dedicated her life to helping “the least of these.” She had a soft spot in her heart for dogs in need and dedicated herself to helping them. Then a tragic and unexpected accident took her life. Now her business and her rescue dogs are in need, and people are already organizing to help. Here is what happened to Suzanne Floyd, and what you can do to help her Salty Dogs Rescue.

Suzanne Floyd’s ‘Salty Dogs Rescue’ Saves Abused & Homeless Animals

Salty Dogs Rescue is a nonprofit located in Weatherford, Texas. According to Floyd’s Facebook page, Salty Dogs was formed to help animals in need. The description reads: “It’s about saving animals from being on the street, abused, or put to sleep in shelters. We do the best we can to find homes for animals!”

The organization works with both new adopted families and foster families. Prospective pet parents are always welcome to schedule meet and greets with any dog, and the organization will even bring the dogs to their home to see how they fit in the environment. Trial periods were even available to make sure a prospective pet was a good fit.

Salty Dogs stands for “Save Animal Lives in Texas.” And Floyd’s Facebook page is full of photos of dogs, with requests to help find them loving homes. The Star Telegram reported that over time, Salty Dogs began focusing more on helping pit bulls, which Floyd felt had a more pressing need. “These were dogs that were going to be put down and they weren’t going to have anywhere else to go,” Randall Messman told the Star Telegram. “She spent almost all of her time caring for these dogs. Raising money for the dogs and getting them spayed and neutered.”

According to comments left by friends on her Facebook page, she was known for giving her life to help others. One friend wrote: “Thank you for your loving example of helping the least.” Another wrote: “Thank you for all you meant to the voiceless.”

Floyd Died in a Tragic, Accidental Drowning at Lake Lewisville

On Saturday, June 30, Suzanne Floyd, 64, died in a tragic accident on Lake Lewisville. She went out on a boat with her father and jumped into the lake like she often did, Randall Messman told the Star Telegram. “She wanted to jump in and get cool and swim. Talking to her dad, he said she just didn’t come up for a while.” The Star Telegram reported that deputies found her body shortly later, but were unable to resuscitate her. Her drowning was ruled accidental.

Now Salty Dogs Rescue Needs to Find Homes for More than 30 Dogs

With Floyd’s tragic passing, there is still work to be done. Her family said on Facebook that more than 30 dogs need homes. According to her GoFundMe, her rescue dogs need to be adopted as soon as possible. They want to find loving homes for every dog at her rescue.

Salty Dogs staff told WFAA that they were doing everything possible to find homes for the dogs at the rescue, since they aren’t sure yet what will happen to the 501c-3 non-profit.

A GoFundMe Has Been Created for Salty Dogs & Has Already Raised More than $3,000 of a $10,000 Goal

Her family has asked on Facebook that instead of sending flowers, please donate to Salty Dogs Rescue. A GoFundMe has been set up to make donations easy to give. Out of a $10,000 goal, they’ve already raised more than $3,000, but more is needed. Every dollar donated will be given to Salty Dogs Rescue.

If you want to help find the dogs loving homes, please get in touch with Salty Dogs directly, either through its Facebook page or its website.

Floyd Was a Retired Special Education Teacher & Lived in Fort Worth

Floyd lived in Fort Worth and was from Denton, Texas. According to her Facebook page, she was a retired special education teacher in addition to founding an organization for animals in need. She was also the founder of the No Kill Coalition in North Texas. She attended high school in Denton, studied at the University of North Texas, and was in a loving relationship with Loren Raupe for the last 30 years. She was also an advocate for sharing the blessings that pit bulls can bring to people. Her Facebook page describes how much she loves her family, her significant other, and her pets.