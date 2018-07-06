Utah Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [July 6 Update]

Fires have been growing in Utah due to red flag conditions, including dry weather and high winds. Here is a list of the major active fires on July 3, according to Utah Fire Info and other sources, along with maps on where the larger ones are located.

You can view a map of all the Utah fires here. This map is being constantly updated. You can see a screenshot of Utah Fire Info’s current map below:

Black Mountain Fire

This fire has been put out.

Dollar Ridge Fire

The Dollar Ridge fire is southeast of Strawberry Reservoir and has been burning on national forest land. It threatens multiple structures, including cabins. By Sunday night it had grown to 6,600 acres, but now it’s at 47,683 acres and it’s 4 percent contained. The fire started when someone burned timber on private property and was initially just 20 acres in size. Somewhere between 200 to 300 homes have been evacuated.

According to Inciweb, the following evacuations have been issued:

7-10 Home/Cabin/Structures under evacuation in Beaver Cyn and Timber Cyn

All homes/cabins in Camelot

All homes downriver from Camelot

Cedar Mountain area south of Currant Creek and West of Lower Red Creek Rd

Pinyon Ridge west of Sam’s Wash

Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for all homes in the Fruitland area.

Pine Canyon Fire

The #PineCanyonFire near Lost Creek Reservoir is being fought by a helicopter and engines from the State of Utah and Morgan County. #ffsljc — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 6, 2018

This fire is near the Lost Creek Reservoir.

Saul’s Canyon

This fire is 200 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is still burning and is being monitored.

Trail Mountain Fire

The Trail Mountain fire began as a prescribed burn on June 4, and it grew to over 18,000 acres, FOX 13 reported. It’s now at 90 percent containment.

West Valley Fire

Fire crews on the #WestValleyFire reached increased containment of 28%, acreage currently 11,716. Still some isolated torching in the interior of the fire. Crews working on mop-up efforts around the perimeter

Photo: @UFA firefighter, Adam Boyer, on the northwest flank of the fire pic.twitter.com/aM2ngvoDXW — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 6, 2018

Among the largest of the fires in Utah is the West Valley Fire, which is 11,716 acres and 28 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

#WestValleyFire Update for July 6, 2018. Stage II Fire Restrictions are still in effect. Fire is 28% contained, size is at 11,716 acres. pic.twitter.com/3qj3IEPkn0 — Forest Service-Dixie (@usfsdnf) July 6, 2018

The fire is currently burning in steep, rugged terrain. Helicopters are dropping water on hot spots and air tankers are dropping retardant to help fire crews. The fire was caused by an abandoned campfire. There are no evacuations in place.

View from the #WestValleyFire ICP last night, with the Milky Way contrasting against the night flames. The fire progressed as expected today, moving slowly to the north and northwest. Crews continue to battle this fire on all fronts. Still at 5% containment.

PC: Ali White pic.twitter.com/Pr1YMaK3mH — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 3, 2018

Willow Creek Fire

This fire is 1,311 acres and 96 percent contained, per Utah Fire Info. It was caused by lightning and is located north of Highway 40 and Strawberry Reservoir on the Heber-Kamas Ranger District.

Willow Patch Fire

The Willow Patch fire in Sevier County is 4,583 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info. The fire is located near on Highway 24 near the Mile 19 marker. The fire started on the afternoon of June 1, but the cause is not yet known. This fire is expected to be fully contained soon and Utah Fire is no longer providing updates.