WATCH: Project Youngin Shot at on Instagram Live

Upcoming rapper, Project Youngin, real name Rasheed Jamaal Hall, was recording a video on Instagram Live when he appears to be shot at three times.

According to the Sun, the incident happened early afternoon in Florida.

Project Youngin, 25-years-old, was on Instagram Live flashing hundred dollar bills and playing a song off his soon to be released mixtape ‘Thug Souljas’ when three shots rang out.

In the video, you can see Youngin’s phone drop to the floor instantly.

Wow did project youngin really just get shot on his live 😨 — Chelle👑💋 (@the_chelle) July 29, 2018

There are still no updates on his condition.

This is a breaking story.