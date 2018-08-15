Another Aretha Franklin Death Hoax Surfaces, But She’s Not Dead

As the world has already begun morning the loss of the great Aretha Franklin, several people have been tricked into believing that the Respect singer has already passed away. On Monday, the Daily Mail reported that Franklin is “gravely ill,” and it has since been confirmed by CNN that she is in hospice care. However, Franklin has been living out her final days with her family and close friends and there has not been any confirmation that she has passed away, despite what some people on social media might have you believe.

Ever since the initial report was published, thousands of people have been tweeting about Franklin, many using “RIP Aretha Franklin” in their posts. As more people post tributes to the singer, rumors about her current status have circulated.

On Wednesday afternoon, the following Facebook status was published by a page called, “The Original Blues Brothers Band.” At this time, there is no confirmation of Franklin’s passing, and it does appear that the message is simply furthering the untrue rumors that Franklin has died.

“This is Blue Lou Marini and on behalf of Steve Cropper, myself and the OBBB we are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Aretha Franklin. She truly was the Queen of Soul. I was so fortunate to do those two iconic scenes with her in the two BB’s movies. It was an honor to work with her. She was a force of nature. Our condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace, Aretha.”

Franklin has been battling cancer for many years. The news of her illness was first speculated back in 2010. At that time, Franklin was said to be very sick. It was rumored that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but she denied those claims.

“There was just so many wild things out there and just so many things being said that weren’t true… I just felt I needed to address it a little. I don’t know where pancreatic cancer came from, she states. ‘I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that. No one in my family ever said that to anybody,” she said.

Further details about Franklin’s condition have not been made available.

“She has a great family, she’s surrounded by love, and the world is sending prayers. All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers,” Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman told CNN earlier this week.