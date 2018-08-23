Ben Affleck is reportedly going to rehab, per a report by TMZ that revealed he received an intervention on Wednesday from none other than his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

According to the TMZ report, Garner met with Affleck at his home in the Pacific Palisades, asking him to get help. Affleck was reportedly receptive, and left with her to go to a treatment facility. It’s unknown at this time whether Affleck will be seeking help nearby or whether he will be going somewhere farther away.

This news comes in the midst of several sightings of Affleck with Playboy Model Shawna Sexton in Malibu and the greater Los Angeles area over the last week.

Ben Affleck 'Seemed Interested' in Playboy Model During Dinner in Malibu, Source Says https://t.co/SiWY1un7bi — People (@people) August 18, 2018

Per People, Affleck and Sexton were first seen together at the famous sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu last Thursday, and they were seen again the following Sunday driving through a Jack in the Box fast food lane.

This isn’t Affleck’s first time to rehab- he reportedly did several stints in 2017, including his most recent one last December. However, he was soon seen shortly after with a box of beer bottles near his Los Angeles home.

What’s more, Affleck was seen leaving an AA meeting on August 14, per Us Weekly. He has since been seen receiving an alcohol delivery to his Los Angeles home.

Neither Garner nor Affleck have yet to comment publicly on the matter.