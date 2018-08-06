Video: Candace Owens & Charlie Kirk Confronted by Antifa

Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk, the conservative activists, were confronted by screaming and swearing Antifa activists while eating breakfast, and it’s all captured on video. You can see the videos below.

Owens and Kirk, well-known conservative activists and pundits who support President Donald Trump, were confronted at the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania coffee shop on August 6, 2018, and video shows a drink being tossed on Kirk at one point. It’s the latest incident in which Trump supporters/administration officials have been confronted in restaurants.

PhillyVoice labeled the protesters as Antifa protesters. The pair was eating at Green Eggs Cafe, near 13th and Locust streets in Philly.

The protesters chanted “No More White Supremacy” and “f*ck white supremacy” at Owens and Kirk, even though Candace Owens is African-American. Protesters also screamed at the pair and blew whistles, videos show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Owens Posted a Series of Videos & Comments on Her Twitter Page After the Incident

To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force. Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast. Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

The video above shows protesters screaming at Owens and Kirk and chanting and giving them the finger as they leave the restaurant. “You fascist piece of sh*t, f*ck you,” says one protester.

In another video, which you can watch below, the police intervene to protect Owens and Kirk. “We love the police, we love America,” Owens tells the protesters, who continue screaming and chanting.

Charlie Kirk and I just got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast. They are currently following us through Philly. ALL BLACK AND HISPANIC police force protecting us as they scream “f*ck the racist police”. pic.twitter.com/x5WUNr9mM6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

Here are some of the comments that Candace Owens tweeted after the incident:

“Is there a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed? I certainly didn’t mean to impose on the white liberals.”

“To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force. Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast. Is this the civil rights era all over again?”

“Charlie Kirk and I just got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast. They are currently following us through Philly. ALL BLACK AND HISPANIC police force protecting us as they scream ‘f*ck the racist police.'”

Antifa Philadelphia Made Fun of Kirk Getting a Drink Tossed on Him

GTFO YA JABRONI!!! Charlie Kirk's disgusting homophobic, racist, bigoted presence is met by some proper Philadelphia hostility #toiletpaperusa pic.twitter.com/eR02h1M2op — ANTIFA Philadelphia (@PhillyANTIFA) August 6, 2018

Antifa Philadelphia posted a mocking tweet after Kirk had the drink tossed on him. “GTFO YA JABRONI!!! Charlie Kirk’s disgusting homophobic, racist, bigoted presence is met by some proper Philadelphia hostility #toiletpaperusa,” it read.

The site also wrote, “Neo-fascist Charlie Kirk visits Philly in a heat wave so some hydration enthusiasts gave him a drenching #visitphilly.”

Owens was recently briefly suspended by Twitter for making fun of New York Times hire Sarah Jeong, who was criticized for writing anti-white tweets (the New York Times stood by Jeong, saying she was counter-trolling people who had harassed her). Twitter unlocked Owens’ account after she deleted the parody tweets and after conservatives complained about a double standard.

Charlie Kirk is the founder of the conservative and Trump-supporting organization called Turning Point USA. Owens is a conservative pundit who is communications director for Turning Point.

“We were peacefully and quietly enjoying breakfast and then they mobilized their mob against us,” Kirk told PhillyVoice, adding that he and Owens were in Philadelphia for business meetings. He wrote on Twitter after the confrontation, “If a angry conservative mob formed while two young liberals, one white guy and a black woman, were eating breakfast, and the mob hurled horrific insults, threw objects and assaulted them, the left would call it a ‘hate crime’ and every major outlet would be demanding condemnation.”

A short time later, though, he was posting about other issues, such as gun violence that occurred in Chicago over the weekend. PhillyVoice reported that he declined to press charges for having the drink tossed on him.