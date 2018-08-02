CJ So Cool YouTube Video Pulled After Prank: Report

CJ So Cool – whose real name is Cordero James Brady – had a video pulled from YouTube due to a prank involving his children and laxatives, according to news reports.

However, the popular vlogger’s YouTube channel is still up.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, CJ So Cool was reportedly suspended from YouTube for a prank he played involving his children and laxatives. The YouTube star has more than 5 million subscribers to his channel.

However, CJ So Cool’s channel is still visible. As of August 2, 2018, he hadn’t posted a video for three days. His videos routinely get over 1 million views each. Heavy reached out to YouTube’s press office to determine more details about and to confirm the alleged suspension but did not receive an answer. Heavy has also reached out to CJ So Cool through the business email on his account.

CJ So Cool had posted in the past 24 hours to Instagram, as of August 2, 2018, however.

CJ So Cool Is Accused of Feeding His Children Laxatives

According to Yahoo, the offending prank involved CJ So Cool filming a video of him “grinding up a child laxative and putting it on his kids’ ice cream; then it shows children in tears as they sit on the toilet.”

The Sun also reported that the vlogger was allegedly suspended but added that the suspension was only temporary. You can see the offending video here.

According to The Sun, the video was removed from the platform. News.com.au also reported that CJ So Cool was temporarily suspended from YouTube.

Some people took to social media to criticize CJ So Cool. “@YouTube why is CJ SO COOL not cancelled? You’re sanctioning child abuse by allowing his stuff to be shown. Please remove permanently,” wrote one woman on Twitter.

After an article about the video on Babe.net, YouTube released a statement that read, “content that endangers minors is unacceptable to us and we have strict policies prohibiting child endangerment and harmful and dangerous content. We remove content that violates our policies as soon as we’re made aware of it.”

The Babe.net article by Harry Shukman, which ran on July 25, 2018, was very critical. “Brady frequently torments his kids in sick pranks. He feeds them laxatives, shoots off fireworks while they sleep, and pretends to kill them,” it read.

The “Gave The Kids Laxative Prank” was described by Babe.net as “a horrid vlog that shows Brady hiding Pedia-Lax in bowls of ice cream and feeding them to his children. Brady films them as the laxatives kick in – his kids are in tears and wailing in pain.” You can read the full Babe.net article here.

According to UK Daily Mail, it appeared the video was actually filmed two years ago even though it was only removed after the Babe.net article appeared.

CJ So Cool’s Channel Is Full of Pranks & Often Involves His Children

The YouTube star’s channel features comedic prank videos and is monetized. “The kids and I decided to Prank Leonidas, destroy my son’s PlayStation 3 and replace it with a PlayStation 4 but his reaction was priceless so hopefully, we can get 100k likes for another crazy prank!” reads the caption on one.

Read the caption on another video: “The kids and I decided to Prank Leonidas, destroy my son’s PlayStation 3 and replace it with a PlayStation 4 but his reaction was priceless so hopefully, we can get 100k likes for another crazy prank!” The latter video had more than 12 million views on YouTube.

Heavy has reached out to the YouTube press office for comment and this post will be updated if it's received.