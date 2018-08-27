Craig Wiech: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Craig Wiech is a Bellevue, Nebraska police detective whose girlfriend, Carrie Brown, was found deceased of a gunshot wound in their Omaha home.

Carrie Brown was an evidence technician for the same Police Department, and her death remains under investigation. No charges have been filed in connection with it, and her cause of death has not been released as an autopsy is pending.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wiech, an Air Force Veteran, Was Accused of Assaulting a Police Officer at the Scene

Now Wiech has been arrested and accused of assault against a police officer for allegedly becoming “combative” when officers showed up at the residence. He was accused of suspicion of assaulting a peace officer.

The home where the death occurred is located in Omaha, Nebraska. According to his LinkedIn page, before becoming a Bellevue police officer, Wiech was a police officer with the U.S. Air Force from 1984 through 1995.

He also worked as a manager for a fitness/dietary supplement firm, he wrote on LinkedIn. He has an associate’s degree from the University of Maryland in police science and criminal justice, and he is a graduate of Southview High School. On LinkedIn, he gave his residence as the greater Omaha area.

2. Carrie Brown Died of a Gunshot Wound

.@DCSheriffNE says they booked @BellevuePolice Officer Craig Wiech for assault on a police officer since he was combative at scene of the Carrie Brown death investigation. Autopsy scheduled today, now word on if a crime was committed. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/5Xsl4ScviB — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) August 27, 2018

It’s clear that Carrie Brown died of a gunshot wound, authorities have revealed. However, they have not yet said who fired the fatal bullet or whether a crime was committed.

Brown was located deceased in a bedroom in the home where she lived with Wiech, 52.

The call to police came around 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, 2018. When officers responded, Wiech was at the scene, and they found Brown deceased, according to WOWT-TV.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

3. Carrie Brown Was a Civilian Evidence Technician

Brown and Wiech were co-workers.

Bellevue police confirmed that Carrie Brown, 48, was a civilian evidence technician for the Police Department.

Brown had held that position for eight years, according to KETV. WOWT reported that Carrie A. Brown started her career with the Police Department as a front desk clerk.

4. Craig Wiech & Carrie Brown Had Dated Each Other

Craig Wiech and Carrie Brown had a romantic relationship with each other.

KETV’s Tanner Kahler reported that Wiech and Brown were “in a relationship” and Wiech lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

5. Craig Wiech Has Been a Police Officer For More Than Two Decades

Bellevue PD Officer Craig Wiech is now in jail. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says he became combative with officers responding to a shooting at his home. His girlfriend, Carrie Brown was found dead. DCSO still investigating who pulled the trigger. https://t.co/3VAmvuduaZ pic.twitter.com/giksYRXGlr — Sarah Fili (@SarahFiliKETV) August 27, 2018

Craig Wiech has been a police officer for 22 years, according to KETV’s James Wilcox.

According to his LinkedIn page, Craig Wiech most recently held the position of police detective. His page says he worked for the Bellevue police force since May 1996. He appears to have a Twitter page, but it’s private with very few tweets. He does not appear to have a Facebook page.