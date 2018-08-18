Body Found in Burned Car at Disney World

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a burned car at Walt Disney World. Orange County Sheriff’s deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte confirmed to Heavy.com that firefighters discovered the dead victim inside the vehicle early Saturday morning, August 18. Deputies arrived on the scene at 4:11 a.m. to assist.

There was no immediate world on the identity of the person found dead inside the car. Deputies have also not commented on the nature of the death.

The burning vehicle was found at 1209 Epcot Resorts Boulevard, in the Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course parking lot. This is located less than a quarter mile away from the Walt Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort.

The Fire Marshall was also called to the scene to investigate. Officials have not yet specified what caused the fire.

Disney World is directing calls to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.