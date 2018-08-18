Drake Davis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Drake Davis, a junior wide receiver for the LSU Tigers, was arrested on charges of domestic battery for allegedly punching and grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat on multiple occasions.

Davis was booked on a count of second degree battery for the multiple incidents, which allegedly occurred between April 2018 and June 2018, according to the Advocate. Davis was suspended from the team after his arrest on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about Davis:

1. Davis is Accused of Punching His Girlfriend So Hard He Broke One of Her Ribs

Investigators talked to Davis’ girlfriend, who described multiple incidents of abuse since the two started dating in January, 2017. The woman said the first incident happened after she had gone to Davis’ home to pick up her possessions, causing Davis to become angry and punch her in the stomach.

In April, 2018, Davis allegedly became angry again after his girlfriend was out with friends, and punched her in the stomach so hard he broke one of her ribs. According to the warrant, the woman provided police with photographic evidence that showed bruising around the injured area and finger marks on her body.

2. According to the Arrest Warrant, Davis Threatened to Kill His Girlfriend During Another Argument

In another incident, Davis is accused of throwing the woman’s phone out of his car window, then later grabbing her by the throat after she had gone to retrieve it.

“The warrant states that Davis strangled the victim in his car after waving to a friend,” Tiger Details reports.

The final incident occurred after Davis became angry about a text conversation, which led him to the woman’s apartment. He allegedly punched her in the stomach, grabbed her by the throat and pulled an earring out of her ear, according to the Advocate. The warrant also provided photographic evidence, showing bruising around his girlfriend’s neck.

The woman also provided text message conversations to police, according to the warrant. One of the messages read, “I might kill you.”

3. He Speaks Fluent German & Was Considered One of the Most Athletic & Talented Players to Wear an LSU Uniform

Davis is a Baton Rouge native who attended IMG Academy. He’s listed at 6-feet-4-inches and 220 pounds. Davis played in all 13 games for LSU last season.

His biography on the LSU website states that Davis one “one of the most athletic players perhaps to ever wear an LSU football uniform … Could have gone to college on football, basketball or soccer scholarship … Poised for a breakout season in 2018.”

His bio also claims that Davis has “outstanding ball skills and tremendous jumping ability.” He speaks fluent German and has played 19 games with one start, according to his bio.

Davis has hauled in four receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Tigers, according to Tiger Details.

4. He Had a Promising Career Ahead of Him & Was Considered a Four-Star Recruit By ESPN & 247Sports

He was born on December 14, 1996 and is majoring in interdisciplinary studies at LSU. His father and uncle both played basketball at LSU, according to his biography.

He was a talented, successful student throughout his years in both high school and college. His bio describes him as a “big, strong, vertical threat at the receiver position,” and was considered a four-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN, Scout and 247Sports, ranked as the no. 19 receiver nationally.

He was invited to participate in the 2016 Under Armour Game, named to the USA Today All-USA High School All-America Team in 2015, and finished his prep career at IMG Academy. He was a “standout basketball and soccer player in high school,” and once ranked as one of the top junior soccer players in the United States.

5. Davis Has Been Suspended Indefinitely by LSU & is the Third LSU Football Player to Be Suspended This Year

Davis is facing second degree battery charges for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. LSU has suspended Davis until further notice while he deals with his charges.

He and his girlfriend ended their nearly two year relationship earlier this month. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday after a police were tipped off by a “LSU official” who learned of the allegations, according to CBS Sports. LSU has not officially commented on Davis’ status or the allegations against him.

Davis is the third LSU football player to be suspended, according to Tiger Details. Sophomore guard Ed Ingram and sophomore linebacker Tyler Taylor did not report to camp. Tiger Details reports that Taylor was arrested in Georgia, but there were no details on why the team suspended Ingram.