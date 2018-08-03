Iowa Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

This weekend marks Iowa’s tax free weekend, where residents enjoy tax savings on specific items. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last only through Saturday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. Unlike most other states, Iowa’s tax-free weekend only lasts two days, not three. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Iowa this weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa

In Iowa, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item qualify for tax free status. Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify. Find a complete list, visit here.

  • Aerobic clothing
  • Antique clothing
  • Aprons (household)
  • Athletic supporters
  • Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, receiving blankets
  • Bathing suits, coverups, swim trunks
  • Belts
  • Boots (for general use)
  • Chef’s uniforms
  • Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.
  • Coats, jackets
  • Costumes
  • Formal wear (sold, not rented)
  • Gloves (general use, not sports gloves)
  • Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)
  • Graduation caps and gowns
  • Gym suits and uniforms
  • Hats, caps, ear muffs
  • Insoles
  • Jackets
  • Jogging apparel
  • Lab coats
  • Legwarmers, leotards, tights
  • Lingerie: bras, garter belts, corsets, hosiery, underwear etc.
  • Martial arts attire
  • Neckwear: ties, bow ties, scarves
  • Overshoes and rubber shoes
  • Pajamas
  • Prom dresses
  • Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos
  • Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.
  • Robes
  • Rubber pants
  • Shoes, boots (when general purpose), sandals, shoe laces
  • Socks (including athletic socks)
  • Tuxedos (not rented)
  • Uniforms for work and school
  • Wedding apparel

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa

In Iowa, clothing that costs more than $100 per item does NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax free status:

  • Backpacks, book bags, checkbook covers, duffel bags, fanny packs
  • Cosmetics and cosmetic bags
  • Diaper bags
  • Fabric
  • Watches and watchbands
  • Jewelry
  • Umbrellas
  • Handkerchiefs
  • Sporting equipment, skis, swim fins
  • Roller blades or skates
  • Footwear designed for athletic activity or protective use, not everyday use
  • Rentals of eligible items
  • Repairs and alterations
  • Safety clothing

Discounts and coupons can be used to help an item fit in the tax-free status, if the discount lowers its price enough to qualify. But a gift certificate can’t be used to do the same thing.

