Iowa Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

This weekend marks Iowa’s tax free weekend, where residents enjoy tax savings on specific items. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last only through Saturday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. Unlike most other states, Iowa’s tax-free weekend only lasts two days, not three. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Iowa this weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.
Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa
In Iowa, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item qualify for tax free status. Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify. Find a complete list, visit here.
- Aerobic clothing
- Antique clothing
- Aprons (household)
- Athletic supporters
- Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, receiving blankets
- Bathing suits, coverups, swim trunks
- Belts
- Boots (for general use)
- Chef’s uniforms
- Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.
- Coats, jackets
- Costumes
- Formal wear (sold, not rented)
- Gloves (general use, not sports gloves)
- Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)
- Graduation caps and gowns
- Gym suits and uniforms
- Hats, caps, ear muffs
- Insoles
- Jackets
- Jogging apparel
- Lab coats
- Legwarmers, leotards, tights
- Lingerie: bras, garter belts, corsets, hosiery, underwear etc.
- Martial arts attire
- Neckwear: ties, bow ties, scarves
- Overshoes and rubber shoes
- Pajamas
- Prom dresses
- Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos
- Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.
- Robes
- Rubber pants
- Shoes, boots (when general purpose), sandals, shoe laces
- Socks (including athletic socks)
- Tuxedos (not rented)
- Uniforms for work and school
- Wedding apparel
Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa
In Iowa, clothing that costs more than $100 per item does NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.
Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax free status:
- Backpacks, book bags, checkbook covers, duffel bags, fanny packs
- Cosmetics and cosmetic bags
- Diaper bags
- Fabric
- Watches and watchbands
- Jewelry
- Umbrellas
- Handkerchiefs
- Sporting equipment, skis, swim fins
- Roller blades or skates
- Footwear designed for athletic activity or protective use, not everyday use
- Rentals of eligible items
- Repairs and alterations
- Safety clothing
Discounts and coupons can be used to help an item fit in the tax-free status, if the discount lowers its price enough to qualify. But a gift certificate can’t be used to do the same thing.
