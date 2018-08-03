Iowa Tax Free Weekend 2018: Dates, Times & What Qualifies

This weekend marks Iowa’s tax free weekend, where residents enjoy tax savings on specific items. Tax Free Weekend began Friday, August 3 at 12:01 a.m. and will last only through Saturday, August 4 at 11:59 p.m. Unlike most other states, Iowa’s tax-free weekend only lasts two days, not three. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Iowa this weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa

In Iowa, clothing and footwear up to $100 per item qualify for tax free status. Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify. Find a complete list, visit here.

Aerobic clothing

Antique clothing

Aprons (household)

Athletic supporters

Baby clothes, diapers, bibs, receiving blankets

Bathing suits, coverups, swim trunks

Belts

Boots (for general use)

Chef’s uniforms

Clothing in general: shirts, blouses, pants, skirts, coveralls, dresses, jeans, shorts, etc.

Coats, jackets

Costumes

Formal wear (sold, not rented)

Gloves (general use, not sports gloves)

Golf clothing (caps, dresses, shirts, skirts, pants)

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats, caps, ear muffs

Insoles

Jackets

Jogging apparel

Lab coats

Legwarmers, leotards, tights

Lingerie: bras, garter belts, corsets, hosiery, underwear etc.

Martial arts attire

Neckwear: ties, bow ties, scarves

Overshoes and rubber shoes

Pajamas

Prom dresses

Raincoats, rain hats, ponchos

Religious clothing: Choir & altar clothing, clerical vestments, etc.

Robes

Rubber pants

Shoes, boots (when general purpose), sandals, shoe laces

Socks (including athletic socks)

Tuxedos (not rented)

Uniforms for work and school

Wedding apparel

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Iowa

In Iowa, clothing that costs more than $100 per item does NOT qualify for tax free status. Find a complete list, visit here.

Here are examples of clothing and accessories that do not qualify for tax free status:

Backpacks, book bags, checkbook covers, duffel bags, fanny packs

Cosmetics and cosmetic bags

Diaper bags

Fabric

Watches and watchbands

Jewelry

Umbrellas

Handkerchiefs

Sporting equipment, skis, swim fins

Roller blades or skates

Footwear designed for athletic activity or protective use, not everyday use

Rentals of eligible items

Repairs and alterations

Safety clothing

Discounts and coupons can be used to help an item fit in the tax-free status, if the discount lowers its price enough to qualify. But a gift certificate can’t be used to do the same thing.