John Thomas Allaire: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Thomas Allaire is the Florida native making headlines for his astonishing weight loss, achieved through diet and exercise alone. Just a few short years ago, Allaire topped the scales at 540 pounds. He shared that he needed to be weighed at a local fish market because the scale at the doctor’s office could not handle his size.

He says growing up, and throughout his adult life, he turned to food to help him cope with stress. But after proposing to high school sweetheart Caila in 2015, Allaire decided he needed to make a change. He did not want his obesity to send him to an early grave.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Allaire Began Shedding the Weight Quickly After Joining a Boot Camp Exercise Program

Allaire says he started his journey with small steps. On his Go Fund Me page, he explained that he began juicing and walking at least three times per week. He lost 20 pounds before the wedding.

After tying the knot, the couple moved to San Diego. Caila is a member of the U.S. Navy and was stationed there. They decided that Allaire needed to focus all of his attention to getting healthy. Still weighing 520 pounds, he joined the Camp Tranforsmation Center and got to work.



The initial goal of the boot camp is for participants to lose 20 pounds within the first 6 weeks. But Allaire exceeded his own expectations by shedding nearly 13 points in the first week alone. He also threw away all of his junk food, sharing that moment in a YouTube video in July of 2016. Over the next year and a half, Allaire got rid of 317 pounds.

2. The Next Step After Losing More Than Half His Body Weight Was Surgery to Remove Excess Skin

Doctors eventually told John Thomas Allaire that he had lost all of the weight he could on his own. Allaire had gotten rid of more than half his body weight. But he still had about 20 pounds of extra skin hanging off of him.

Allaire started a Go Fund Me campaign to help raise money for the surgery. Friends and supporters raised more than $7,000 to help Allaire with the medical bills. When the surgery was complete in March of 2018, doctors had removed about 13 pounds of skin from his upper body.

Allaire still requires one more surgery to get rid of skin from his lower body.

3. John Allaire is Now Working to Help Other People Lose Weight as a Personal Trainer

On his Facebook page, Allaire writes that he wants “to help anyone I can experience the freedom that comes with living in a healthy physical body.”

He trained to become a personal trainer at the International Sports Sciences Association. He finished his certification and became a group fitness trainer in May of 2018.

4. John Allaire and Wife Caila Are Now Living in Japan

During the summer of 2018, John and Caila Allaire began their next adventure, this time overseas. Caila was stationed in Yokosuka, Kanagawa in Japan. They will be living there for the next three years. This deployment was a major reason why Allaire urgently needed the skin removal surgery; he needed to have it done before moving across the world.

John Allaire has kept up the motivation in Japan. He frequently posts updates about his exercise routines on Facebook. The info he shares on a regular basis includes calories burned and average heart rate. He frequently includes the hashtag #Blessed in his posts as well.

