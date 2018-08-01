Joseph Pappas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joseph Pappas, the suspect accused in the mysterious death of respected Houston cardiologist, Mark Hausknecht, bore a 20-year grudge against the prominent doctor after his mother died in surgery under Hausknecht’s care, police allege.

The bizarre shooting of Hausknecht, who once treated former President George H.W. Bush and who was shot while riding his bicycle to work in broad daylight, unfolded when the suspect, who was also on a bicycle, rode ahead of Hausknecht and turned around to shoot him, police said previously.

In addition to naming Joseph Pappas as the suspect in the Hausknecht homicide, police also released his photo and what they believe is the motive, which you can read more about below. Joe Pappas, 65, is at large, and police are seeking him in the doctor’s death. The suspect’s full name is Joseph James Pappas, and police say they believe he’s suicidal.

“He was a brilliant physician, and he’s touched a lot of lives,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said of the victim. The chief extended his condolences to the Hausknecht family.

Of Pappas, Acevedo said: “He’s considered to be armed and dangerous, and people should not try to deal with him directly…Evidence has been obtained that ties this man to this crime, and we believe that this absolutely is the killer of Dr. Hausknecht…He’s very dangerous, and we need to get him into custody.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Mother of Joseph Pappas Died Under Dr. Hausknecht’s Care 20 Years Ago, Police Say

Police: Houston Dr. Mark Hausknecht killed by man whose mother died during surgery https://t.co/Hng0ThGm2Q pic.twitter.com/TYmmXXQ9Gj — David Cantu (@duckm4st3r) August 1, 2018

Houston police think the motive dates back 20 years, when the mother of Joseph Pappas died in the care of Mark Hausknecht. They allege that hardened into a “grudge” that never left and spiraled into murder.

Acevedo said an arrest warrant was issued in the case against Joseph Pappas. “We said we believed he (Hausknecht) was targeted and indeed he was. One of the tips included the fact that the suspect’s mother was a patient of the doctor and died during surgery over 20 years ago,” the chief said. “So it appears this may have been a 20-year-old grudge that this man held.”

Asked by a reporter if there were any other links between Hausknecht and Pappas, Acevedo repeated, “He (Hausknecht) operated on his mother 20 years ago and she died during surgery.”

You can watch the police chief’s news conference on the suspect here:

Chief @ArtAcevedo gives update in Homicide investigation re: Dr. Hausknecht https://t.co/hrqsTGvUO6 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 1, 2018

“Quite frankly, this case has been important to us because you know that the Texas Medical Center is not just a jewel for the people of Houston, it’s a jewel for the state of Texas, for this whole nation,” the chief said.

Houston’s mayor released a statement after police announced the break in the case.

Mark Hausknecht was a prominent, and respected, Houston cardiologist who was known for his compassion with patients. He was shot and killed while riding a bicycle to work in a mysterious murder. The polo-shirt and khaki shorts wearing killer was also on a bicycle.

“Mark was a leader in the Houston Cardiovascular Associates and specialized in cardiovascular disease,” said Houston Methodist, in a statement, adding that Hausknecht was part of the DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. The family he left behind includes two adult sons, including one who is a medical student. Both sons were Eagle Scouts, a person who knew the family told Heavy. He was married to a doctor named Georgia Hsieh.

Former patients joined others in offering tributes to the doctor.

A patient wrote on Facebook, “My heart is broken. The cardiologist Mark Hausknecht was the doctor killed today in Houston This was my heart Dr. for many years. What a great man and doctor. I had appt next month with him and he just ok my medicine on Monday.”

There was a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

2. Police Say Surveillance Videos & Photos They Released Gave Them the Crucial Tips

Chief Acevedo said in the news conference that surveillance video and photos authorities previously released in the case gave them their big break after a tipster recognized the person and told police the suspect was allegedly Pappas.

On July 31, 2018, a tip came to the police chief’s office from “an individual who wanted to provide information on this case,” said Acevedo.

The police chief praised the community for being a “partner” to helping police “keep neighborhoods safe.”

Acevedo said the police were able to enhance surveillance video from a home and “individuals recognized this suspect” after that video and photos from it were released to the news media.

The shooting occurred on July 20, 2018, a Friday, near the Texas Medical Center at around 8:50 a.m. After shooting Dr. Hausknecht, the shooter fled the scene on a bicycle. The murder occurred in the 6700 block of Main Street.

UPDATE #6: Additional surveillance video released of the suspect in an area neighborhood immediately following the doctor's shooting. No other details at this time. Anyone w/ information urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/nWp9EyRQlk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

In a news conference, authorities said the killer – whom they now suspect was Joseph Pappas – turned to shoot at Hausknecht, firing multiple times.

“The suspect was on a bicycle as well, rode past the doctor, turned and fired two shots. The doctor went down immediately,” Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department said during the news conference.

UPDATE #2: Composite sketch just completed of the suspect wanted in yesterday's killing of Dr. Hausknecht at 6600 Main. Suspect description remains same. If you recognize this male, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS. CS reward up to $5,000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gQII98t7Ek — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 21, 2018

“There’s a lot of cameras, so we’re hoping we can get some footage of this and bring this violent criminal into custody,” Finner said in a previous news conference.

Dr. Mark Hausknecht was 65.

“Homicide detectives are going over surveillance video from numerous businesses in the area in efforts to release video of the wanted suspect last seen on a light colored mountain bicycle traveling west on Southgate Boulevard,” police said previously.

UPDATE #7: Still pictures of the shooting suspect taken from the surveillance video. Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #hounews pic.twitter.com/1pesnT9rfv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 30, 2018

According to the police statement, “Dr. Hausknecht and the suspect were seen on bicycles traveling north on Main St. at the Holcombe Blvd. intersection. Less than two blocks later, the shooting happened in front of a hotel at 6600 Main Street.”

3. Joe Pappas Is Accused of Threatening to Commit Suicide by Text & Hausknecht’s Wife Urged More Gun Regulations After the Murder

Family providing this photo of Dr. Mark Hausknecht. He was shot and killed on his way to work this morning in the Medical Center. Suspect remains on the loose. pic.twitter.com/dkTd08BJdH — Stephen Morgan Fox 26 (@StephenOnFOX) July 20, 2018

Where is Joseph Pappas? Police said on August 1, 2018 that they are not sure and are actively searching for him.

“We also learned that the suspect had not been heard from by people who knew him for over 24 hours,” said Acevedo, adding that Pappas had sent a text to someone saying he was going to kill himself.

Officers conducted a check on the home of Joe Pappas at 9 p.m. July 31, 2018 and didn’t find him at home. At 4 a.m. on August 1, 2018, a search warrant was issued, and an arrest warrant was issued, for Pappas for the charge of murder, according to Acevedo.

Pappas was still not found. “Efforts to locate him continue,” said Acevedo on the afternoon of August 1, 2018.

Hausknecht’s wife, Dr. Georgia Hsieh, released a statement that derided the “misguided notion that any society with more guns is a safer society.”

“After spending his adult life saving and prolonging the lives of others, my talented husband, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, had his life prematurely ended,” she wrote, according to ABC News. “‘Senseless’ has become a trite adjective to describe these tragedies, but what is senseless is the misguided notion that any society with more guns is a safer society.”

“When students cannot go to school without fear, and teachers need to arm themselves, what has this country come to?” she continued. “As a trained emergency medicine physician, I am no stranger to the devastating consequences of both intentional and accidental firearm use. Now my family and I have joined the ranks of the tens of thousands of other grieving Americans who lose innocent loved ones each year.”

The statement continued, “So many have asked what can be done to help. While law enforcement has given you their focus on finding the criminal, I am asking you to use your vote and your voice to stem the tide of this growing public health epidemic. Write, email or tweet your Congressional Representative urging sensible gun laws. We owe it to future generations to leave a safer environment.”

“Our family would like to thank law enforcement, the medical community, and so many colleagues, patients, friends and neighbors who have reached out to support us during this difficult time. Mark loved this city. To honor him–work hard, be responsible, patient, tolerant and compassionate.”

4. Former President Bush Praised Hausknecht for His ‘Compassionate Care’

DOCTOR KILLED: Pres. George H.W. Bush gave condolences after his former cardiologist, Dr. Mark Hausknecht, was shot and killed in the Texas Medical Center this morning | "I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care" https://t.co/MSF3sCoi4L pic.twitter.com/8LDPcKGpXA — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 20, 2018

In a statement from Kennebunkport, Maine, former President George H.W. Bush said he was “deeply saddened by the tragic circumstances surrounding the untimely passing of Dr. Mark Hausknecht in Houston earlier today, and 41 sends his most sincere condolences to the Hausknecht family, his colleagues at Houston Methodist, and his friends.”

The statement also quoted Bush as saying, “Mark was a fantastic cardiologist and a good man. I will always be grateful for his exceptional, compassionate care. His family is in our prayers.”

Statement by President @GeorgeHWBush on the tragic death of Houston cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht. pic.twitter.com/Wl0g6IK3c5 — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) July 20, 2018

Hausknecht once appeared at Bush’s side in a news conference after the president suffered from an irregular heartbeat. You can see photos of Dr. Hausknecht with the former president here.

People who aren’t prominent also offered testimonials in the wake of Hausknecht’s death. “Dr. Mark saved both of my grandparents on separate occasions. He was a kind man who did so much for so many. He deserved better than that,” wrote one woman on Facebook.

Another woman wrote that Hausknecht was her son’s first scoutmaster, and added, “He was a wonderful person and I’m heartbroken that this happened.” Another woman indicated, “This is an incredible tragedy. Mark Hausknecht and his partners…are responsible for training me and making me the cardiologist I am today. And they are the reason I practice in The Woodlands. They have remained my heroes and role models to this day.”

#BREAKING: Doctor killed riding bike to work in Texas Medical Center has been identified as Mark Hausknecht, a cardiologist in practice for nearly 40 years. He was staff at Houston Methodist. @houstonpolice still searching for gunman. https://t.co/O2CDV7Gwwl … @KPRC2 #hounews — Aaron Wische (@KPRC2Aaron) July 20, 2018

Dr. Marc Boom, president of Methodist, told Hausknecht’s co-workers about the murder in an email obtained by The Houston Chronicle. Hausknecht’s patients “appreciated his kind bedside manner and the extra time he took to answer their questions and fully explain their condition and treatment,” The Chronicle reported.

“We will all miss seeing Mark in the hallways and seeing patients in the cath lab and (coronary care unit), where he was known as a compassionate physician with a phenomenal bedside manner,” wrote Boom. “Our employees who worked with him said patients were so proud to call him their doctor.”

One woman indicated on Facebook that Hausknecht had sons writing, “This cardiologist who lived next door to my in-laws was fatally shot and killed today as he was riding his bicycle to the medical center. We are shocked and saddened. Our boys spent time playing with his boys. Senseless tragic loss.”

Hausknecht also had his flying license. His former flight instructor wrote on Facebook, “I remember him as a great guy and a very quick-learning student with a notable sense of humor. Any teacher will tell you that they have a few favorites. Mark was one of mine. What a tragic and senseless thing his death was. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

5. The Gunman Was Wearing a Baseball Cap & Khaki Shorts

RT @ABC13Miya: Such a tragedy. Houston @MethodistHosp confirms well known cardiologist Dr. Mark Hausknecht was shot & killed while riding to work today. He once treated President @GeorgeHWBush, & has several doctors in the family. #RIP #abc13 🙏🏼🙏🏼https://t.co/7xp4ofk8OD — Texansfan62 (@Texansfan62) July 20, 2018

The gunman was previously described by authorities as being between the ages of 20 and 30, and “wearing a dark shirt and pants and riding a dark colored bicycle,” according to The Houston Chronicle.

The police statement was more specific. According to the police statement, “Witnesses stated the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, about 30 years old, about 5’10” with a slender build. He had a tan baseball cap, sunglasses, and was clean shaven. He was wearing a gray warmup jacket and khaki shorts.” After releasing the photos, though, police clarified that the shooter was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, a khaki ball cap, and khaki shorts.

Detectives asked any residents near Southgate Blvd. at Travis Street to check their surveillance cameras between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. and contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 if they see the suspect on the bicycle.

Dr. Kevin Lisman, a medical partner of Hausknecht, told ABC 13 that the slain doctor had no enemies.

“Mark never had an enemy,” Lisman said to the television station. “He was very quiet, and very humble. Just the kind of guy who would take care of anybody at the drop of a hat.”

Dr. Hausknecht’s Houston Methodist biography lists him as a specialist in “Cardiology Interventional Cardiology.” The bio lists the following under “education and training”:

“Medical School: Baylor College of Medicine-Houston, TX – 1980

Residency: The Johns Hopkins Hospital – Baltimore – 1986

Internship: The Johns Hopkins Hospital – Baltimore

Fellowship: The John Hopkins Hospital – CV – Baltimore

Fellowship: The John Hopkins Hospital – PTCA Service – Baltimore

Board Certification: Internal Medicine – Cardiology

Board Certification: Internal Medicine – Interventional Cardiology.”

You can also read a detailed biography for Dr. Hausknecht that lists the same information on the website of Houston Cardiovascular Associates, where he was listed as a physician. Dr. Hausknecht did his clinic and saw all of his patients at Houston Cardiovascular Associates, according to HCVA.

His clinical interests ranged from angioplasty to hypertension and atrial septum defect. Hausknecht graduated from Cornell University in 1975 and, five years later, he gradated from Baylor College of Medicine Medical School, the bio says. Hausknecht appears in an alumni photo on this page for Cornell University’s Sigma Pi Mu Chapter.