Kelsie Schelling Murder Case: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On February 5, 2013, Kelsie Schelling left her home in Denver to visit her boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, who lived two hours away. She had just learned the day before that she was eight weeks pregnant with Lucas’ child.

Upon arriving in Pueblo, a series of text messages was exchanged between Lucas and Schelling. Friends and family have not seen or heard from her since.

Tonight, 20/20 will investigate Kelsie Schelling’s disappearance, and speak to her mother, Laura Saxon, about the circumstances of the investigation.

1. Schelling Was 8 Weeks Pregnant with Donthe Lucas’ Child at the Time of Her Disappearance

Judge rules there is enough evidence to try Donthe Lucas for first-degree murder of pregnant girlfriend Kelsie Schelling, who remains missing https://t.co/11ULVM5Hzi — Crime Watch Daily (@CrimeWatchDaily) June 1, 2018

In December 2017, Donthe was arrested and held without bond for the 2013 disappearance of Kelsie Schelling. He has been accused of her murder.

According to Chieftan.com, Lucas was already in custody at the time he was served with an arrest– he was in jail for unrelated charges.

Schelling’s mother, Laura Saxton, has never stopped looking for her daughter. After the Pueblo Police Department uploaded their press release about Schelling’s disappearance, Saxton shared the press release, with a comment that read, “We are thankful for this step toward justice and pray it brings answers as to where Kelsie’s remains are located,” Saxton said, adding that she is “very overwhelmed right now” and urging supporters to “please keep praying that Kelsie is found.”

Speaking to ABC in 2016, Saxton said, “It’s like a needle in a haystack. All I can say is [I have] my love for my daughter. And [there’s] the fact that I don’t think I can survive if I don’t find her.

2. Her Body Has Not Been Found

At this point in time, Schelling’s body has not been located.

In trial, the defense argued that Lucas should not be tried because there is no proof that Schelling was killed. In response, the prosecution argued that a proof of life test conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation determined that “everything they found says Schelling died when she went to visit Lucas.”

Schelling was last seen at a Walmart in Pueblo, Texas, where she was expecting to meet Lucas. According to KDVR, she arrived after 11pm, and subsequently texted Lucas that she was “tired of waiting”.

He responded, asking her to meet at another location. Not long after, Schelling texted, “Where are you… I’ve been here for over an hour just waiting.” That was the last text message Schelling ever sent.

3. Donthe Lucas Is on Trial for Her Murder

https://twitter.com/search?f=images&vertical=default&q=donthe%20lucas&src=typd

In May, a jury ruled that there was probable cause to try Donthe Lucas for Schelling’s murder even though her body has not been found.

Later this month, he will be arraigned.

Speaking to KRDO, Laura Saxton, Schelling’s mother, said of his arraignment, “It’s a relief and a big victory for us… It does feel good. I feel like maybe I can take a breath for just a second.”

4. Lucas Was Seen Driving Her Car Hours After Her Disappearance

"I think it's highly possible a family member or someone close to Donthe could have turned."@jaclynreporting reports on arrest of Donthe Lucas in @HelpFindKelsie case.https://t.co/WkZoLv5CbQ pic.twitter.com/3mj1LgPkFh — Kirsten Boyd (@Kirsten__Boyd) December 2, 2017

Lucas was seen driving Ms. Schelling’s car on the morning of February 5; just hours after she was reported missing.

In Schilling’s 2011 Chevy Cruz, Lucas drove to a bank where he withdrew $400 using her ATM card.

News.com.au reports that around noon that same day, Lucas parked Schelling’s car at a Walmart parking lot and left on foot.

On February 6, CCTV footage caught a man in a dark hoodie getting into Schilling’s car and driving away. It was one day later that the vehicle was dropped off at St. Mary Crown Hospital. The same man in the dark hoodie is believed to have dropped off the vehicle.

5. The Schelling Family Has Created a Facebook Page in Kelsie’s Honor

The Schelling family set up a Facebook page to help find Kelsie.

The page has 29,798 likes and almost 27,000 followers.

To this day, the Schelling family holds that Lucas was involved in Kelsie’s death; they say surveillance video, text messages, and other evidence all support this theory.