Lauren Cutshaw: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Saturday, August 5, 32-year-old Lauren Cutshaw was pulled over in South Carolina for speeding through a stop sign. In an attempt to get out of trouble with the cops, Cutshaw then proceeded to claim that she was a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl.”

According to Bluffton police records, the Bluffton Police Department arrested her anyways, on five charges: for traffic violations, driving under the influence, speeding, possession of drug paraphenalia and possession of marijuana.

Cutshaw has been dubbed ‘Plastered Peggy’ by The Root, in addition to being nicknamed ‘Drunk Debbie’ further down in The Root’s article. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Lauren Cutshaw Was First Pulled Over For Driving 60 Miles Per Hour Through a Four-Way Stop Sign

According to the police report obtained by Island Packet, Cutshaw was first pulled over for blowing through a four-way intersection at 60 miles per hour at two in the morning. When Cutshaw lowered her window, police noted that “her eyes were bloodshot and glossy, she was slurring her words, and there was a smell of alcohol coming from the car.”

Cutshaw claimed that she was celebrating her birthday; police records confirm that she is turning 33 on Thursday.

2. Lauren Cutshaw Was Inebriated at the Time of the Incident, According to Police Documents

According to The New York Post, Cutshaw was inebriated at the time of the incident. Though police noted her intoxication, she was not charged with a DUI.

In the police report that has been obtained by The Island Packet, Cutshaw told officers she’d only had two glasses of wine prior to driving. The police then breathalyzed her and found that she had a .18 blood percent level. Cutshaw also failed other physical sobriety tests. The legal limit for intoxication in South Carolina is .08.

3. Lauren Cutshaw Cited a Number of Reasons For Why She Shouldn’t be Arrested, Including Her Race

The police reports indicate that Cutshaw provided a number of rhetorical arguments explaining why she shouldn’t be arrested. Those reasons included that she’s had perfect grades her whole life, that she was a sorority girl and a cheerleader, and that her partner is a police officer.

Cutshaw further added that she was in the National Honors Society, that she graduated from a “high accredited university,” and that she was a “clean, white girl,” adding to cops, “You’re a cop, you know what that means.”

The arresting officer cited these claims as further evidence of Cutshaw’s intoxication, according to Island Packet, writing in the court document, “Making statements such as these as a means to justify not being arrested are unusual in my experience as a law enforcement officer and I believe further demonstrate the suspect’s level of intoxication.”

4. Lauren Cutshaw Works For a Real Estate Company & Routinely Posts Hunting Pictures to Her Facebook

According to her LinkedIn page, Cutshaw works for Engel & Völkers Hilton Head-Bluffton. As of Tuesday, though, her name is no longer listed on the company’s bio page.

Her LinkedIn summary reads, “President’s Club winner and top-level sales executive, poised for Nationwide sales and marketing experience with Fortune 500 companies. True value is my ability to quickly develop long-term, professional relationships by going the extra mile for my clients and always doing business with honesty and integrity. My strengths have been documented as new sales, sales volume and market growth. I am a top-producing real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty and previously worked as leading pharmaceutical sales representative dominating the market in product launches. I began my career as a marketing consultant, selling advertising after graduating with honors from Louisiana State University in 2007. This was not an easy time to join the workforce in sales and marketing but I have proven to be successful no matter what the situation I come across.”

Cutshaw is also a serious hunter, and has posted several photos of her with game like deer onto her Facebook page. Those photos have since been deleted or set to private, though Daily Mail captured several of them prior to the deletion.

5. Lauren Cutshaw Has a Degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University

According to Daily Mail, Cutshaw graduated from LSU with a degree in business administration. She was also a member of the Delta Zeta sorority, and was the philanthropy chairman for her sorority, as well.

According to her LinkedIn, Cutshaw was also a member of the Pi Sigma Epsilon Business Fraternity, as well as the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. She was also the philanthropy chairman for Louisiana School for the Deaf, writing, “I raised money to contribute to the building of a dance studio so the hearing impaired students could hear the music through the vibrations of the floor.”