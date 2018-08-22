Tony Liao Ruochen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Liao Ruochen is a Chinese businessman living in the Los Angeles area, who is believed to have been kidnapped and held for ransom.

According to the South China Morning Post, the kidnappers have demanded $2 million in ransom for Liao Ruochen. The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the case.

Liao Ruochen is a citizen of China.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ruochen Liao Was Kidnapped By Three Men, Including One Named ‘David’

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has released information to the public about what happened to Ruochen Liao.

On July 16, 2018, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Ruochen “Tony” Liao was kidnapped in San Gabriel, California, by three men, the FBI wrote in a news release. “He was last seen entering a dark-colored minivan in San Gabriel with a man later identified as ‘David.'”

The FBI described “David” as a “Chinese male, 35 to 40 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, who speaks Mandarin. The FBI also released a forensic sketch of “David,” which you can see above.

2. There Is a Large Reward for Information Leading to the Recovery of Ruochen Liao

According to the FBI, the agency is offering “a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the recovery, alive or deceased, of Ruochen Liao.” In addition, the South China Morning Post reports that Liao’s family is offering a separate $150,000 reward and did not pay the ransom demand after the kidnappers never presented instructions.

Ruochen Liao’s name is also given as Liao Ruochen and Tony. According to the FBI, he was born on March 16, 1990. He is Chinese in nationality and stands 5 foot 6 inches tall. He was born in Sichuan, China, and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and eyes.

People with any information concerning Ruochen Liao are urged to contact the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565. You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, according to the FBI. The FBI also has a tip page online where anonymous tips can be submitted. You can access it here.

3. Liao Ruochen Owns a High-End Car Dealership

Why was Liao Ruochen targeted? It appears to be for ransom, and he is a person of some means.

According to the South China Morning Post, Liao “owns a Southern California car dealership that sold high-end cars, such as Porches and Bentleys.” The Los Angeles Times reported that Liao, 28, “ran a luxury-car consignment business in Costa Mesa.”

He was kidnapped after finishing a business meeting in the evening, the Post reported, when the abductors pulled up in a Toyota minivan and Range Rover and grabbed him. The abduction occurred July 16, 2018 in San Gabriel, California, which is only a few miles from Los Angeles, the Post reported.

4. Liao’s Family Is Seeking His Return & He’s an Only Child

RUOCHEN LIAO: Missing from San Gabriel, CA – 16 July 2018 – Age 28 – Kidnapping https://t.co/k5purpPsbm pic.twitter.com/rgJNmVaiqu — CRIMEWATCHERS (@Kimster_CW) August 21, 2018

Ruochen Liao’s family has spoken out about the saga through a spokesman.

“Whatever the family can do to ensure the safe return of their son, they will do,” the spokesman said to CNN.

According to NDTV, the spokesman also said, “He’s a deeply loved person by his family. He’s their only child and they’re very, very concerned for him.”

5. Liao Attended College in Nebraska & Might Have Been Involved in a Business Dispute

Tony Liao Ruochen has been in the United States for some time. According to NDTV, he attended college in Nebraska before moving to Los Angeles.

It’s possible that the kidnapping may have stemmed from a business dispute, authorities say, but this angle is still under investigation. The kidnapping occurred around 7:30 p.m.

The Times reported, though, that it’s not clear what connection Liao has with the suspects.