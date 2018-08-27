Liberty Island Evacuated Due to a Fire From a Propane Explosion

Liberty Island is currently being evacuated after the explosion of a 100 lb propane tank led to a small fire.

According to NBC, a call was reported about the fire at around noon on Monday, ET, though there is currently no word on whether there have been any injuries from the incident. You can currently see the fire via the Liberty Ellis Foundation’s “torch cam,” which provides a constant livestream of the island.

It’s currently unclear how close to the Statue of Liberty the propane fire is, or what size it currently is. However, CBS news reports via its own livestream that firefighters are currently on the scene with firehoses aimed at the tank.