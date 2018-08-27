WATCH: Liberty Island Fire Livestream Video

Liberty Island is currently being evacuated due to a fire that erupted after a 100 pound propane tank exploded around noon on Monday. You can watch the livestream from CBS below:

The call first came in around noon on Monday, NBC New York reported. As of 12:30 ET, there has been one injury reported to a member of the construction site where the fire started.

However, the island is currently being evacuated of all visitors, though the livestream shows plenty of people still walking around and refusing to join the line for evacuations.

The FDNY (Fire Departments of New York) Twitter has been updating with breaking news on the fire, and noted that three propane tanks were on fire on the island as of 11 AM, with the area under evacuation.