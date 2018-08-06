Luis Negron-Martinez Arrested for Being in Possession of Tavera’s Car

Luis Negron-Martinez is the 38-year-old alleged boyfriend of Vianela Tavera, the 50-year-old mother of five whose disappearance sparked a search that spanned three states.

Martinez has not yet been implicated by police as a suspect in Tavera’s death, and Tavera’s body has not yet been correctly identified with the body that was found in a North Philadelphia home on Sunday afternoon.

However, Martinez was arrested earlier in the week after police found him with Tavera’s car in Virginia. Here’s what you need to know.

Tavera and Martinez Had Been Dating For Over a Year at the Time of Her Disappearance

According to family members who spoke to NBC New York, Tavera was traveling nearly every weekend from her home in New York to Martinez’s home in Philadelphia. They also clarified that Tavera always told them when she got there, and her July 27 trip was the first time where she didn’t make contact.

A few days into her disappearance, police confirmed that they did think Tavera had made it to her final destination (AKA Martinez’s house), though they were also confirmed that she may have encountered harm at some point.

Martinez Was Found in Virginia When He Called in a ‘Medical Emergency’ on the Road

Police were first alerted to Martinez’s location when he reportedly called in a medical emergency via 911 in Virginia. Emergency crews came to assist Martinez, who claimed to be suffering from low blood sugar. It’s not clear if Martinez is a diabetic.

According to NBC New York, Martinez “could not drive” but refused to go to the hospital. It was only when the emergency crew alerted police to the scene and they identified Tavera’s SUV that they then obtained a search warrant for the car and arrested him.

Negron-Martinez Was Found in Virginia With Tavera’s Car, Which Had Blood in the Back of It

According to The New York Post, police found Negron-Martinez in Fairfax, Virginia, with Tavera’s car. Police say there was a handgun and blood in the car, too.

However, reports of what happened next are slightly confused: According to The New York Post, Negron-Martinez “went beserk” and told police he killed someone, and police then took him to a mental hospital. According to NBC New York, Negron-Martinez reportedly told police he’d gotten involved in an altercation with a group of people in Philadelphia and shot someone, and he wasn’t sure who had been shot.