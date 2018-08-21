Mollie Tibbetts Death Reports: Video From Scene

Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead in rural Iowa County, according to multiple news reports, and local news reporters are at the scene of what they say is a law enforcement search area.

Authorities have said very little so far about the discovery of Mollie’s body, although authorities have confirmed that they found a body in a rural area of Poweshiek County, Iowa, on August 21, 2018. They are planning a press conference at 4 p.m. to release additional details.

Here is the local news report, which was live on the morning of August 21, 2018:

The missing college student from Brooklyn, Iowa, vanished on July 18, 2018, seemingly without a trace. A massive search effort sparked, and national news attention ensued. Mollie was last seen while jogging in the small town, although she may have returned home to work on homework on her computer. Authorities have released few details about the investigation, and it’s not clear how the body was found. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Location Was About 15 Minutes South of Brooklyn, Iowa

⚡️ BREAKING — The State Medical Examiner arrived moments ago at the possible location where Mollie Tibbetts was found. The road is located south of Guernsey, Iowahttps://t.co/qnRSGOLMtN pic.twitter.com/16ZDqtW44j — KCCI News (@KCCINews) August 21, 2018

KCCI-TV published video showing the coroner arriving at the scene.

According to a KCCI-TV live report, the law enforcement effort was underway in a location south of Guernsey. The television station reported that the location was 15 minutes south of Brooklyn, just off Highway 21 on 460th Avenue. There was a detour put up around 5 a.m. this morning, according to locals, the television station reported.

WHAT WE KNOW: @TommieClarkKCCI is 15 minutes southeast of Brooklyn at 460th Avenue and Iowa Highway 2. The State Medical Examiner has been seen in the area. https://t.co/FYZpHEUEbb pic.twitter.com/O1S7ouYAoX — KCCI News (@KCCINews) August 21, 2018

Authorities had not confirmed that the body was found specifically in that location. However, according to KCCI-TV and other news outlets, authorities have confirmed that a body was found in rural Poweshiek County. KCCI reported that the search location was a gravel road located not far from a gas station and Interstate Highway. Reporters saw police officers walking in the area. The area is a rural area that includes a body of water, multiple farms, and the Lincoln wildlife area.

It’s two miles south of Guerney, and it’s also located near Deep River. Guernsey is a community of only about 63 people. Deep River has about 273 people.

Brooklyn and the search location are both located in Poweshiek County. Fox News, CBS News, and KCCI-TV all reported that the body is believed to be that of Mollie Tibbetts, although it’s not yet been revealed how she died, and authorities have not formally confirmed that sad information.

Here’s the authorities’ press release on the body being found.

JUST IN: @IowaDPS’s release on the #MollieTibbetts investigation. Body found in rural Poweshiek County. Press conference at 4:00. pic.twitter.com/UtmdoXzCov — Mitch Fick (@MCFick) August 21, 2018

The information that the body is believed to be that of Mollie Tibbetts was conveyed to the national news networks by unnamed sources. However, Fox News later reported that Mollie’s dad has also confirmed that the body is that of his daughter.