Nevada Fire Maps: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [August 1]

Right now, there are four active fires in Nevada totaling 175,018 acres. Here are details on those fires, from sources including NIFC.

You can see a beautiful, interactive current fires map from Nevada Wildfire Information here. The Nevada Division of Forestry also provides an interactive map here. Fire information is always changing, so check with your local news or government for new information about evacuations and changes.

Here are the details on the four active fires in the state.

Area 19 Fire

This fire is being overseen by the Nevada Test Site unit. It’s 4,500 acres and 0 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s located 36 miles northeast of Beatty.

Broad Fire

Fire Update 2:15 p.m.: #TelegraphFire is 8 miles north of Austin, NV is still 550 acres & will be 100% contained at 6 p.m. #BroadFire is by Round Mountain near Austin and Tonopah, NV is holding at 543 acres & remains 85% contained. Firefighters continue to patrol both fires. — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 30, 2018

This fire, being overseen by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, is 543 acres and 85 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s located three miles northwest of Carvers.

Goose Creek Fire

The Goose Creek Fire, being overseen by the Elko District, is 122,916 acres and 35 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s located 25 to 33 miles southeast of Jackpot at 41.474 latitude, -114.066 longitude. The fire was started by lightning.

A photo showing how remote the Goose Creek Fire is. It is located approximately 50 miles northeast of Wells, NV. @greatbasinteam2. #GooseCreekFire pic.twitter.com/h9WdZ8cztN — Great Basin Team 2 (@GreatBasinTeam2) August 1, 2018

As of August 1, the fire is expected to spread to the south and toward Crittenden Reservoir, and east toward Etna and Grouse Creek, Utah, according to Inciweb. Gusty winds could make growth significant.

There are no public closures at this time.

Perry Fire

This fire, overseen by the Carson City District, is 47,690 acres and 31 percent contained, according to NIFC. It’s 30 miles northeast of Reno. You can see a larger version of the map above here. Below is an evacuation status map for the fire:

The cause of this fire is not known. The fire is expected to continue to move southeast and into the upper reaches of Cottonwood Creek.

8/1 Wednesday #PerryFire Nevada. 47,6903 acres per analysis of infrared data by fire staff. Please read "Map tips" (link upper left corner) to see the legend and learn what the satellite hotspot data shows and does not show. Open online map: https://t.co/oJpTUUP23P #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/NKiNKoaxFn — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) August 1, 2018

On August 1, the evacuation area for this fire was reduced. According to Inciweb, Right Hand Fork, Home Ranch, Wilcox and Olinghouse Canyons are still under evacuation notice. For updates on evacuations, call the Washoe County Emergency Services at 775.328.2003 or 311.

The #PerryFire burned within about 50 feet of this man's home. Some areas of his property are still smoldering this afternoon and he's trying to smother the hot spots with a shovel. pic.twitter.com/nll7tpVBkn — Melissa Matheney (@MelissaM_KRNV) August 1, 2018

The Red Cross is operating an evacuation center at the Ironwood Event Center for people, pets, and livestock. Another evacuation center for people and pets (but not livestock) is at the Wadsworth Community Center in Olinghouse. The evacuee hotline is 775-741-3564.

We are asking the public to avoid the area of the #PerryFire in Palomino Valley. Vehicle traffic and crowds have hampered some suppression from the air and ground. Please allow aerial crews space to drop water/retardant, and crews to access fire. @washoecounty @blmnv pic.twitter.com/96hgHDEf16 — Truckee Meadows Fire (@TMFPD) August 1, 2018

Stay updated by following BLMNV on Twitter or Facebook.