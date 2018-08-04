WATCH: Nicholas Maduro ‘Assassination Attempt’ During Speech

On August 4, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro cut short a speech after an apparent “assassination attempt.” Soldiers could be seen scattering as the speech was cut off while those on stage with Maduro can be seen looking up to the sky. Maduro was accompanied by his wife, Cilia Flores, during the appearance. Venezuelan blogger Larissa Costas has tweeted that Maduro is “well.” The live television transmission was cut off without explanation.

Reporter Roman Camacho tweeted, citing an unofficial source, that drone loaded with C4 detonated close to the presidential box. Camacho says that several members of the Venezuelan National Guard were injured during the incident. The speech was being delivered on Bolivar Avenue in Caracas. Larissa Costas later tweeted that seven soldiers were injured during the attack.

Reuters reports that the controversial president was giving a speech about Venezuela’s economy as well as celebrating the national guard’s 81st anniversary. The agency’s report says that “the camera panned to scores of soldiers who started running.” The CBS News report describes Venezuelan First Lady Cilia Flores being shown to “wince” on the video.

There have been multiple attempts and plots against President Maduro. In June 2018, Bloomberg reported on an elaborate plot to overthrow Maduro that resulted in arrests by the secret police. The plot was code-named Operation Constitution. The plan was allegedly hatched in Colombia and did not receive official support from U.S. officials in the region. In August 2015, Maduro openly said that Colombia was behind a plot to assassinate him.

This is a breaking story so stay tuned for updates.