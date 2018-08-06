PHOTOS: Beyoncé Covers Vogue’s September Issue

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

In her own words, quite literally, Beyoncé was afforded full editorial control over her cover and spread in Vogue’s iconic, and inches-thick, September issue. It was reported that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, departing from her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ persona, had handed Vogue reign to Queen Bey.

The contract between Beyoncé and Vogue gave Mrs. Carter “unprecedented control over the cover of the upcoming September issue, sources say, and the music icon hired the first black photographer to shoot a cover in the publication’s 126-year history,” Huffington Post reported last month.

Beyoncé in Her Own Words: Her Life, Her Body, Her Heritage

In the spread, she’s candid and thoughtful on:

“Pregnancy & Body Acceptance,” saying, “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot.”

“Opening Doors,” saying “Until there is a mosaic of perspectives coming from different ethnicities behind the lens, we will continue to have a narrow approach and view of what the world actually looks like. That is why I wanted to work with this brilliant 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell.”

She also speaks on her “Journey,” “Ancestry,” “Freedom,” and her “Legacy.”

Beyoncé says, she’s “…in a place of gratitude right now. I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry. I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full. I’ve worked long and hard to be able to get to a place where I can choose to surround myself with what fulfills and inspires me.”

As Beyoncé covers the September issue in the U.S., Vogue UK featured Rihanna on its cover. Both are groundbreaking: Beyoncé calling the editorial shots and Rihanna is the first black woman on the Vogue UK September issue cover.

Vogue’s September 2018 covers: Who did it better?

Reaction to the Beyoncé September issue is not surprisingly, full of praise and love:

“If you weren’t already crazy in love with Beyoncé, then you’re about to be after reading the essays she wrote for her Vogue September issue.”

And Vogue is pretty happy about it, too.