Ruby Rose Cast as Lesbian Superhero Batwoman for CW

Ruby Rose is gearing up for her newest role as the beloved DC hero Batwoman in CW’s upcoming crossover event between four of the network’s DC shows: “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Supergirl,” according to Variety.

According to Variety, the CW is also developing a series based around Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane. In the series, Batwoman is a lesbian superhero who is also a “highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out of the failing city’s criminal resurgence” while fighting her own personal demons. If the show gets picked up, it would air during the 2019-2020 season.

Rose posted on Instagram that she was an “emotional wreck” after landing a job that was her “childhood dream.”

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored,” her post reads. “I’m also an emotional wreck.. because this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different.”

She ended the post by thanking her fans and thanking God for landing the role.

Caroline Dries will serve as the writer and executive producer on that project, with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will as executive producers via Berlanti Productions. Geoff Johns, who recently stepped down as the head of DC Entertainment, is also planning to executive produce the show through his Mad Ghost Productions banner. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, according to Variety.

Dries tweeted her excitement at CW picking up the show. “CW is so badass for taking on #Batwoman. Grateful to the DC comics writers for reviving this hero and giving us a fun and complicated hero who reflects so many of us,” she tweeted.

She followed her initial tweet with another, stating that “we struck gold with @RubyRose for Batwoman. No one better.”

According to Hollywood Reporter, Rose’s casting comes after the network made it a “priority to cast an openly gay actress to take on the role.” Rose rose to prominence through a plethora of shows over the last few years, including Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and features The Meg, Pitch Perfect 3 and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Rose is also a model and recording artist, and is “repped by UTA, Art2perform and Hirsch Wallerstein,” according to Hollywood Reporter.