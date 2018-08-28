Santino Marchiol: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Santino Marchiol is the former linebacker for the Arizona Wildcats who was cut from the team after managers said he had used a racial slur against his former teammates at Texas A&M. The Dallas Morning News first reported on the slur, which allegedly occured while Marchiol was playing for Texas A&M. Marchiol transferred to Arizona this year.

Here’s what you need to know about Santino Marchiol:

1. Marchiol Reportedly Put Up — And Later Deleted — a Video Referring to Texas A&M Players as ‘Monkeys’

News reports say that until a few days ago, Marchiol’s Hudl page featured a video which referred to other players on Texas A&M as “monkeys.”

The video is no longer available. But news reports say that it showed a Texas A&M scrimmage and featured two voices discussing the scrimmage and referring to one player as “one of those monkeys” and then another as “the monkey safety.”

The video was removed after the Dallas Morning News reported on the story. The Arizona Wildcats cut Marchiol from the team following the reports on the video, although the team did not say exactly why they had fired him.

2. Marchiol’s Lawyer Says He is ‘Heartbroken’ by the Allegations Against His Client

Marchiol is represented by Thomas Mars, an attorney who claims that he is personally dedicated to advancing racial justice. Mars describes himself as “someone who helped lead the effort to advance diversity in the legal profession, served on the National Urban League board, and worked closely with people like Dennis Archer, Rev. Al Sharpton, and other prominent African-American leaders.”

Mars told ESPN that he was “heartbroken” by the charges against Marchiol and that they do not reflect Marchiol’s true character. He said, “as someone who’s grown close to Santino and who knows the quality of his character, the depth of his faith, and the sincerity of his convictions, I’m heartbroken. What can be heard on the highlights video doesn’t reflect the values or beliefs of the young man that I’ve come to know.”

3. After Transferring to Arizona, Marchiol Claimed that Texas A&M Had Violated NCAA Rules

In 2017, Marchiol transferred from Texas A & M to Arizona. Normally, the linebacker would have had to wait a season before joining Arizona’s football team. But under new NCAA rules, transfer students can start playing for their new schools immediately if they transferred for a pressing reason that’s out of control, or that impacts their health, safety and well-being.

News reports speculate that Marchiol claimed that Texas A & M was breaking NCAA rules because he wanted to be immediately eligible to play for Arizona. In any case, he claimed that assistant coaches gave him hundreds of dollars in cash to woo potential players when they came to visit the school. He also claimed that the team mis-managed treatment for his ankle when he was injured.

4. Marchiol’s Father and Grandfather Both Played College Football, and He Described it as a Lifelong Passion

Back in 2014, Marchiol said he was the guy who’s “fun to be around when it’s not game time” but said that at the same time, “once it comes game time, it’s time.” You can watch the then-high school student talking about his love of football and his ambitions for the future here.

Marchiol said that he was a “competitor” who loved the life lessons that football taught him; he said competition is a part of life, whether in work, love, or sports. The young man said it was his lifelong dream to play college football and to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, both of whom played college football.

5. Marchiol Grew Up in Colorado and Received Many Competing Offers Before Deciding to Attend Texas A & M

Santino Marchiol, the former Texas A&M player that brought allegations against the Aggies, has been dismissed by Arizona after video surfaces of apparent uses of a racial slurhttps://t.co/DDNBN2RzMC pic.twitter.com/C0ioWVqZqN — GigEm247 (@GigEm247) August 27, 2018

There is some inconsistency about the basic facts and statistics about Santino Marchiol. His Hudl page says that he is from Centenniel, Colorado and measures 6’3″. But 247 Sports says that Marchiol is 6’1″ and is a native of Englewood, Colorado.

Everyone seems to agree that Marchiol enrolled in Texas A&M in 2017. 247 Sports reports that Marchiol received many competing offers before deciding on Texas. The site says that the Baylor Bears, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Ole Miss Rebels, and the LSU Tigers, among others, made offers to Marchiol.