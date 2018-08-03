Shawn Christy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A manhunt is in progress across multiple states for a 26-year-old Pennsylvania man the FBI says threatened to shoot President Donald Trump. Shawn Christy, a native of McAdoo, PA, threatened to shoot Trump in the head in a since-deleted Facebook post made on June 12.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of Donald J. Trump. Remember where you came from punk,” Christy wrote.

Here’s what you need to know about Shawn Christy:

1. Christy has Been Indicted on Four Charges of Making Death Threats on Social Media

Christy’s indictment includes four charges for that took place as far back as June 3. On June 3, Christy wrote that he would “use lethal force on any law enforcement officer that attempts to detain” him.

On June 12, he targeted Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and President Donald Trump. In response to Morganelli, Christy wrote: “Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of Donald J. Trump. Remember where you came from punk.”

Christy continued to threaten the district attorney later that day. “Your a dead man…Lets play,” he wrote.

Each of the four counts carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine.

Morganelli, a centrist Democrat, finished second in the Democratic primary election for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District seat earlier this year. Despite Morganelli’s party affiliation, Morganelli has tweeted support for Trump in the past and voiced criticism of progressive leaders. Shortly after the 2016 election, Morganelli tweeted at then President-elect Trump to tell him about his prosecution history against illegal immigration and his willingness to work in Trump’s administration.

2. Warrants for Christy’s Arrest Were Issued on June 20

Northampton county and Schuylkill county (Christy’s home county) issued warrants for his arrest after the threats were made.

On June 20, U.S. Marshals, the Secret Service, and the FBI started the manhunt for Christy after issuing a federal warrant. In the initial inquiry, police searched two residences in Schuykill County, his last known address and his parent’s home.

3. Authorities Say Christy has Stolen & Abandoned Two Vehicles in West Virginia & New York

BREAKING: federal authorities believe Shawn Christy has stolen another vehicle. Be on the lookout for him and the car. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/3fys4SjNax — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) August 1, 2018

On Thursday, August 2, West Virginia police discovered an abandoned school van that officials believe Christy stole in Butler Township, PA while on the run. U.S. Marshals suspect Christy stole the 2008 Dodge Caravan from the Rorher school bus garage, as shown in the surveillance pictures above.

Rohrer’s presence in Butler Township came just a few days before President Trump held one of his rallies in nearby Wilkes-Barre Township.

“Obviously, anybody who threatens or allegedly threatens someone is a concern to law enforcement. The President is coming to our community and we’re obviously concerned about bringing Mr. Christy in as soon as possible,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane.

Prior to finding the school vehicle, Christy had allegedly stolen another vehicle, a Ford F-350 truck, from his former employer Hazleton Oil, on Monday, July 8. The truck was later found just 100 yards from the Canadian border in Constable, New York.

4. Christy is Believed to be Armed & Dangerous & the FBI is Offering a $10,000 Reward for Information Leading to His Arrest

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the arrest of Shawn Christy, wanted for threatening to harm and/or kill law enforcement officers and public officials. Christy may possess several stolen handguns and be clean-shaven: https://t.co/KBwtXYYO2b pic.twitter.com/nSW53AgIKb — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) August 2, 2018

Christy is believed to have multiple handguns in his possession that U.S. Marshals say he stole from a relative’s home in Butler Township. The FBI, U.S. Marshals, and Secret Service are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Authorities say Christy is a survivalist and could be hiding out in wooded areas.

5. Christy Previously Harassed Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin & has a History of Threatening & Attempting to Commit Violence Against Elected Officials

In 2010, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin filed a protection-from-abuse order against Christy for incessant unwelcome emails that were perceived as threatening and stalking. Palin said Christy told her that he planned on purchasing a one-way ticket to Alaska and that he would send her the receipt for the guns he purchased. He also claimed in the emails to have had an affair with Palin and repeatedly asked to meet with her, signing emails with the tagline “your magic enemy.” Christy went as far as to travel to Alaska to try and meet with Palin.

In 2011, Shawn and his father Craig were both arrested in Allentown, PA, on harassment charges stemming from hundreds phone calls made to Palin’s lawyers. Shawn Christy pled guilty to the harassment charges; he admitted to threatening physical violence against Palin, including rape. He received probation for his crimes, though he wound up serving time in prison for violating his probation.

After the Palin incidents, Christy’s threats against elected officials continued. According to The Morning Call, Christy received probation and anger management courses after threatening to shoot a Bangor tax collection clerk. He was also arrested in Schuylkill county for aggravated assault after police alleged he swung a stick at McAdoo Mayor Stephan Holly.