Tim Cook Says $1 Trillion Apple to Donate to CA Fire Relief

Although he does not say how much Apple will be donating, CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday morning that his company is committed to help wildfire relief efforts in California.

“We’re saddened by the loss of life and devastation in the California wildfires. Apple will be donating to relief efforts to help those in need. We thank the brave firefighters working so hard and risking their lives to contain the flames.”

Reuters reported that as “fatigued firefighters battled gusting winds” in a fast-moving California wildfire that has claimed numerous lives and forced thousands to evacuate their homes, is now threatening Yosemite National Park.

ABC 30 reported that the Ferguson Fire “moved into Yosemite National Park,” jumping a highway within the park.

“Fueled by a changing weather pattern, the fire has been acting more erratically on Friday and has exploded in size, growing by about 3,600 acres during the day. The 22-day old fire has now burned 77,207 acres and is now 41 percent contained,” it was reported.

CalFire’s latest updates on furious fires engulfing the state are spreading with most only partially contained.

Cook, who just Thursday sent a memo to the 120,000 Apple employees saying the company had reached the $1 trillion mark. But added that its “market capitalization was not the most important measure” of how well Apple is doing rather it’s the overall “focus on its products, customers, and company values,” CNBC reported.

The report reads that Cook’s memo In a memo said the $1 trillion is a “significant milestone” and that there was “much to be proud of,” focused his comment on employees, customers and product. CNBC published Cook’s memo:

Team, Today Apple passed a significant milestone. At our closing share price of $207.39, the stock market now values Apple at more than $1 trillion. While we have much to be proud of in this achievement, it’s not the most important measure of our success. Financial returns are simply the result of Apple’s innovation, putting our products and customers first, and always staying true to our values. It’s you, our team, that makes Apple great and our success is due to your hard work, dedication and passion. I am deeply humbled by what you do, and it’s the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside you. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the late hours and extra trips, all the times you refuse to settle for anything less than excellence in our work together. Let’s take this moment to thank our customers, our suppliers and business partners, the Apple developer community, our coworkers and all those who came before us at this remarkable company. Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges — and that the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do. In today’s world, our mission is more important than ever. Our products not only create moments of surprise and delight, they empower people all around the globe to enrich their lives and the lives of others. Just as Steve always did in moments like this, we should all look forward to Apple’s bright future and the great work we’ll do together. Tim

It remains to be seen what kind of money Cook is talking about to help combat the infernos engulfing the state, but when we find out, we’ll let you know.

This is a developing story.