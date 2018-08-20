WATCH: Florida Congressman Makes Trump Drowning Joke

Democratic congressman Alcee Hastings opened up a rally in Florida with a decidedly disturbing joke on Sunday. Hastings,81, got uproarious laughter and cheers when he told a joke about the president drowning in the Potomac River. You can watch the clip here.

Hastings said,

“I will tell you one joke that I learned from from Ari Silver, whose father is a former state legislator and is a rabbi, Barry Silver. Ari asked the audience the other night in Palm Beack Cali, do you know the difference between a crisis and a catastrophe? And nobody held their hand so Ari answered the question for us. He said, a crisis is if Donald Trump falls into the Potomac River and can’t swim. And a catastrophe is if anybody saves is a**.”

The crowd — attendees at a “stronger together” rally in Sunshine, Florida — went wild.

This is not the first time that Hastings, who was first elected to congress in 1992, has attacked Trump. In 2016, Hastings called Trump a “sentient pile of excrement.” He also routinely talks about how either Mueller of Stormy Daniels will “bring down” the president.