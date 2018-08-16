WATCH: Jason Kessler Gets Yelled at by His Dad on Live Video

Jason Kessler, notorious alt-right organizer of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and Washington D.C., was caught on live video being scolded by his father for using his parents’ bedroom to livestream his message.

Kessler was talking with fellow neo-Nazi Patrick Little when his dad comes in the room and starts yelling at him. “Hey! You get out of my room!” Kessler’s father can be heard shouting in the background. “I want this to stop in my room, Jason, this is my room.”

“Hey, sorry, I’m having an issue here,” Kessler tells Little.