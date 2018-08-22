WATCH: LAPD Bodycam Video of Tyler Honeycutt Gun Battle

The LAPD has released video and audio footage of basketball star Tyler Honeycutt’s final, tragic gun battle with police officers. You can watch the video here. Be aware that the images and language can be painful to watch and hear.

Police said that around 7PM on July 6, Tyler Honeycutt’s mother called 911 to report that her son was having a psychotic break. The LAPD included audio from the call in the newly-released video. Honeycutt’s mother is clearly very distressed. She says,

“Listen, I need somebody quickly. The police, an ambulance, whatever. My son is having a psychotic break. He has guns in the house so I’m worried. Really worried. He thinks I’m conspiring against him. I don’t know what’s going on. He’s hallucinating. I already called a mental health hospital and they told me that if he becomes aggressive, which he just did, call 911 and tell them that he has guns in the house.”

Honeycutt’s Mother Tells Police That Honeycutt Has Been ‘Sucking Laughing Gas’ and It’s ‘Scrambled His Brain’

When police arrive at the home, Honeycutt’s mother can be heard explaining the situation to the officers. She explains to them that Honeycutt has no known mental illness — but say he has been overseas for weeks, taking “laughing gas” (nitrous oxide) and she believes that it’s scrambled his brain. She adds that he’s been throwing things at neighbors and that he might be on drugs.

She explains that he hasn’t eaten or slept in days and that he has guns in his room. That’s when the officer goes up to his bedroom to try and make contact.

After an Officer Urged Honeycutt to Put Down His Weapon, Honeycutt Instead Moved to His Window and Pointed His Gun at the Police

A gun battle ensued. Officers can be heard shouting, “shots fired!” and firing back themselves. Then there is silence. The LAPD eventually — hours later — entered the room and found Honeycutt dead from what they believe was a self-inflicted wound to the head.