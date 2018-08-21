WATCH: Post Malone Post-Landing Interview, “I Need a Beer”

Immediately following the safe landing of his flight, Post Malone FaceTimed with TMZ to talk about the crazy experience.

Post, who told TMZ that he “hates flying in general,” had to make an emergency landing after his plane (which was originally set to fly to London) blew two tires on takeoff, thus necessitating an emergency landing.

To TMZ, Malone said, “I hate flying in general, I don’t even know what to say, man. I’m shook.”

When he was asked about the pilots, Malone said that they were definitely the ones who “saved the day.”

“We’re here on earth…I need a beer and I need some wine.”

Later, Post tweeted, “i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can’t believe how many people wished death on me on this website. f*ck you. but not today”