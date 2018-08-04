WATCH: Video From the Portland ‘Freedom Rally’

Residents of Portland were bracing for violence as members of Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys arrived in Portland today for a “Freedom March.”

The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer gathered at around noon today in a riverside park, while members of the far-left Antifa staked them out from across the street, holding banners and yelling, “Nazi go home.”

There were concerns that today’s event would lead to violent clashes — like last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. But an hour after the protest started, there were no real signs of violence. There is also a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear keeping protesters and counter-protesters separate.

On Twitter, videos circulated that appeared to show members of Antifa destroying a Nazi flag:

Antifa is now shredding and attempting to burn a Nazi flag in downtown Portland. #DefendPDX #AlloutPDX pic.twitter.com/9e42YIt7iN — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 4, 2018

As the march started, police ordered counter-protesters to disperse. Authorities had reported spotted weapons in the crowd. You can see video here:

Portland Police order counter-protesters to disperse after spotting weapons in the crowd (@ScottCohnTV)

pic.twitter.com/doNNBoZY3V — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 4, 2018

And more video, from another angle, here:

The Patriot Prayer & Proud Boy racists are marching along the waterfront in Portland. They're outnumbered & are being followed by counterprotesters. The police are protecting the racists & have issued warnings, alleging that counterprotesters have weapons. https://t.co/g77tXH3rcC — Carlita Saint (@PurpleDrank_) August 4, 2018

You can also watch the march from the Proud Boys’ perspective, here:

. @Timcast reporting that police have warned Antifa to disperse. The police have observed Antifa carrying weapons. "Leave or you'll be arrested"https://t.co/MfwcDx5sZZ — The Proud Boys (@ProudBoysUSA) August 4, 2018

And you can see video of the police searching protesters for weapons here: