WATCH: Video From the Portland ‘Freedom Rally’

Residents of Portland were bracing for violence as members of Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys arrived in Portland today for a “Freedom March.”
The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer gathered at around noon today in a riverside park, while members of the far-left Antifa staked them out from across the street, holding banners and yelling, “Nazi go home.”
There were concerns that today’s event would lead to violent clashes — like last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. But an hour after the protest started, there were no real signs of violence. There is also a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear keeping protesters and counter-protesters separate.
On Twitter, videos circulated that appeared to show members of Antifa destroying a Nazi flag:
As the march started, police ordered counter-protesters to disperse. Authorities had reported spotted weapons in the crowd. You can see video here:
And more video, from another angle, here:
You can also watch the march from the Proud Boys’ perspective, here:
And you can see video of the police searching protesters for weapons here: