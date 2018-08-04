WATCH: Video From the Portland ‘Freedom Rally’

Residents of Portland were bracing for violence as members of Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys arrived in Portland today for a “Freedom March.”

The Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer gathered at around noon today in a riverside park, while members of the far-left Antifa staked them out from across the street, holding banners and yelling, “Nazi go home.”

There were concerns that today’s event would lead to violent clashes — like last year’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville. But an hour after the protest started, there were no real signs of violence. There is also a heavy police presence, with officers in riot gear keeping protesters and counter-protesters separate.

On Twitter, videos circulated that appeared to show members of Antifa destroying a Nazi flag:

As the march started, police ordered counter-protesters to disperse. Authorities had reported spotted weapons in the crowd. You can see video here:

And more video, from another angle, here:

You can also watch the march from the Proud Boys’ perspective, here:

And you can see video of the police searching protesters for weapons here:

1 Comment

Anonymous

Way to go Kate! Antifa IS far left and proud boys and patriot prayer are not far right. Fairness is not dead!

