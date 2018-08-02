Wright Patterson Active Shooter Report: Livestream Video

BREAKING: There's a reported active shooter situation at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, according to WKYT. pic.twitter.com/oR6RouSrNd — WNDU (@WNDU) August 2, 2018

There are unconfirmed reports of an “active shooter” at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospital near Dayton, Ohio. You can watch livestream video from the scene below:

The hospital has been locked down and there is a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wright-Patterson Confirmed There Was an ‘Incident’

#ÚLTIMOSEGUNDO: Primeras imágenes de la escena en la entrada de la Base Aérea Wright Patterson en #Dayton, #Ohio, donde se ha registrado un incidente de ‘tirador activo’. pic.twitter.com/gvkhAgKhEZ — El Mundo Al Segundo (@MundoAlSegundo) August 2, 2018

Wright-Patterson AFB confirmed there had been an incident in one of the buildings on August 2, 2018 but did not provide many details about the still unfolding incident.

“At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available,” Wright-Patterson AFB wrote on Twitter.

News Reports Said a Gunman Might Be Barricaded in a Building

Scanner reports “indicated a shooter may be barricaded inside the hospital,” according to WHIO-TV. Authorities have not yet confirmed that detail, however, and they have not said whether anyone was injured.

A woman wrote on Twitter: “Shooter is barricaded on 4th floor of base Medical Center. Have family there. All employees, over 20,000, told to ‘shelter in place.’”

2News reported that it had “confirmed from a law enforcement source that a man has barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital.”

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE HOSPITAL. BASE PUBLIC AFFAIRS CONFIRMED THIS IS NOT A DRILL. @FoxNews @WDTN @GEnrightWHIO @cnnbrk — Doug Cope (@doug_cope) August 2, 2018

An alert was sent to personnel at the Air Force Base to take cover, according to Patch.

The alert read: “Emergency responders are enroute. All WPAFB Gates are Closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only.”

Wright State University, which is located in Dayton, Ohio, wrote on Twitter, “We are hearing reports of an active shooter situation at WPAFB. This poses no threat to our campus; however, please stay away from the base. Tune into your local news source for updates. Our thoughts are with our friends at the base.”

People wrote urgent messages on Twitter.

Active Shooter at Wright Patterson Medical Center….if anything happens, I love you all — Cory Osborne (@Cory_Osborne24) August 2, 2018

People took to Twitter to express concern about loved ones at the base. “If everyone could say a prayer for my cousin…There’s an active shooter on the hospital where she works on base at Wright Patterson Air Force Base,” one woman wrote.

