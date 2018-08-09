XXXTentacion Death: Evidence Found in Michael Boatwright’s Grandma’s Vehicle

XXXTentacion’s murder made headlines for weeks back in June when news spread of the rapper’s death. Now, new evidence has surfaced regarding a suspect in the case, with incriminating evidence allegedly turning up in the suspect’s grandmother’s vehicle.

According to TMZ, the search of a Cadillac owned by the grandma of one of XXX’s murder suspects revealed .22 caliber ammunition and an AR-15-style assault weapon. The .22 ammunition matches the same brand and type as the casings found at the murder scene, according to a search warrant.

“Cops found 2 dark colored masks in Michael Boatwright’s grandma’s car, which match the description of the masks allegedly purchased by Dedrick Williams before the rapper was shot and killed,” TMZ reports. Williams was the first suspect arrested in the case.

The alleged killer of #XXXTentacion is demanding prosecutors to turn over all information relating to the case. According to court documents Michael Boatwright is asking prosecutors for a list of all witnesses. pic.twitter.com/9xrMHV7JKs — say cheese (@Saycheese_Media) July 17, 2018

Boatwright, the third suspect arrested in connection with XXX’s murder, also had his cell phone searched, according to TMZ. He allegedly searched for the rapper’s name and “accessory to murder” days after XXX was killed.

Police believe that Boatwright, a resident of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was one of two armed suspects who approached XXXTentacion — whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy — while he was sitting in his vehicle on June 18. The suspects are accused of robbing the rapper before shooting and killing him. Boatwright was in jail on unrelated drug charges when he was served a warrant in relation to XXX’s murder.

“On July 10, detectives served Boatwright with an arrest warrant for first-degree murder while at the BSO Main Jail. He now faces an additional charge of first degree murder,” the sheriff’s office reported on Wednesday, July 11. “Just before 4 p.m. on June 18, Boatwright and another armed accomplice confronted Onfroy in an apparent robbery as he was leaving RIVA Motorsports. At least one of the suspects fired a gun, striking Onfroy. Both of the suspects fled in a dark-color SUV. Onfroy was transported to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead,” the news release continues.

XXXTentacion was shot dead in his vehicle in Broward County on June 18. The Broward County Sheriff’s department confirmed his identity and tweeted that the rapper died at the hospital.

According to TMZ, the 4th suspect in the murder case, Trayvon Newsome, was arrested this week in Broward County, FL and is facing a murder charge.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known.