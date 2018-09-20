Aberdeen RiteAid Shooting: ‘Multiple People Shot’

There has been a shooting in Aberdeen, Maryland, at a business along the 1500 block of Perryman Road, close to Spesutia Road, according to scanner traffic. Reports about the incident came in at around 9:30 a.m. on September 20. WJZ’s Mike Schuh reports that “more than one victim” is en route to a local hospital. The shooting has been confirmed to have taken place at a RiteAid distribution center along Perryman Road.
The scanner traffic from the Harford County EMS has indicated that the incident involves a 9mm gun and occurred at a warehouse. The Harford Fire Department tweeted that there were “multiple victims” and that local police were “searching for suspect.” The Baltimore Sun’s Cody Boteler reports that the Harford County Sheriff’s Department has “confirmed multiple victims.” The sheriff added that “The situation is still fluid.”
The Harford County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to avoid the area.
The town of Aberdeen is located around 30 miles northeast of Baltimore.
