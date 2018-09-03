Is Aldi Open or Closed on Labor Day 2018?

Labor Day 2018 falls on Monday, September 3, 2018. It’s a national holiday and the origins derive from poor working conditions in the 1800s. However, many people still need to pick up a thing or two at the store and are wondering if the local Aldi’s store will be open or closed on Labor Day.

The answer, per Aldi’s website, is that Aldi’s stores are open on Labor Day. However, they do have reduced hours on the national holiday, and the hours vary by location. Aldi notes on its Twitter page that many of its stores’ limited hours are from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Labor Day 2018. That’s not true of every store, though. The limited hours are in “observance of Labor Day,” according to Aldi.

Here’s what you need to know:

Aldi Stores Do Not Close Completely on Labor Day

Have everything you need to enjoy that last bite of summer? Many of our stores will have limited hours of 9-4 tomorrow in observance of Labor Day. pic.twitter.com/oyFR3WHbm8 — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 3, 2018

Aldi has a statement that mentions Labor Day hours on its website. It turns out that Aldi has limited hours but doesn’t close completely on Labor Day. It reads, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”

You can access the Aldi store locator page here. Unlike some grocery store chains, Aldi specifically details Labor Day hours for each store location on its locator page. For example, the Aldi store in Freeport, Illinois page reads, “Our Labor Day hours are 9:00 am – 6:00 pm.” However, the page for the Aldi store in Platteville, Wisconsin reads, “Our Labor Day hours are 9 AM to 4 PM.” Thus, it’s important to check for your individual store as some might be open a few hours longer than other locations.

Aldi stores are generally open much later, sometimes until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. on non-holidays.

The History of Labor Day

The @EmpireStateBldg is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. https://t.co/TNMwXyLaeK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.