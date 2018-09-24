Twitter Reacts to Cardi B’s Rumored Super Bowl Performance

On Sunday evening, it was revealed that Cardi B is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl during the halftime performance, along with Maroon 5.
Cardi B is also reportedly negotiating a solo performance during the halftime show, according to TMZ, who reports that Cardi B is set to perform with Maroon 5 for the song “Girls Like You,” but that she’s also pushing with negotiations, as she currently has “a lot of offers” to perform in February.
If Cardi B does end up performing at the Super Bowl, it will be a direct contradiction to claims she made last February that she would not perform for the NFL until Colin Kaepernick was hired again by the league.
Naturally, Twitter users had a lot to say about the rapper’s potential performance on one of the biggest sets of the year- and a lot of it wasn’t very nice.
Twitter Reacts to a Cardi B Super Bowl Performance
Twitter users have been less than enthused, on average, about the potential for a Cardi B appearance during the Super Bowl show. From confused to disappointed to straight-up dismayed, here are the most emotional responses to Cardi B’s Super Bowl negotiations so far:
