Twitter Reacts to Cardi B’s Rumored Super Bowl Performance

On Sunday evening, it was revealed that Cardi B is reportedly in talks to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl during the halftime performance, along with Maroon 5.

Cardi B is also reportedly negotiating a solo performance during the halftime show, according to TMZ, who reports that Cardi B is set to perform with Maroon 5 for the song “Girls Like You,” but that she’s also pushing with negotiations, as she currently has “a lot of offers” to perform in February.

If Cardi B does end up performing at the Super Bowl, it will be a direct contradiction to claims she made last February that she would not perform for the NFL until Colin Kaepernick was hired again by the league.

Naturally, Twitter users had a lot to say about the rapper’s potential performance on one of the biggest sets of the year- and a lot of it wasn’t very nice.

Twitter Reacts to a Cardi B Super Bowl Performance

Twitter users have been less than enthused, on average, about the potential for a Cardi B appearance during the Super Bowl show. From confused to disappointed to straight-up dismayed, here are the most emotional responses to Cardi B’s Super Bowl negotiations so far:

🗣🗣 ATTN BARDI GANG 🗣🗣 Cardi B is reportedly in negotiations for a solo Super Bowl set (!!!!!!!) https://t.co/EmuJBG3JL7 pic.twitter.com/I6DNNH2qF3 — Complex (@Complex) September 24, 2018

Cardi B doing the Super Bowl… Nikki hurt lol… — Kim MF Jones (@Erikaj00) September 24, 2018

She gonna throw a giant shoe 👠 at @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/YowE4qzpFy — Thomas Sullivan (@TomSullBoston) September 24, 2018

"cardi b negocia seu próprio espaço e setlist no super bowl que terá maroon 5" nick minaj: pic.twitter.com/9ibw5YcCpX — hillary cleyton (@pqpuilho) September 24, 2018

Cardi B doesn’t deserve a place at the Super Bowl half time show. — shawna. (@ShaButton) September 24, 2018

Cardi B may perform at the super bowl.. yea? NFL down bad. — b. (@elliotteffectt) September 24, 2018