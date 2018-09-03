Is Chick-fil-A Open on Labor Day 2018? Hours & Deals

Some might suspect that Chick-fil-A would be closed on Labor Day 2018 because Labor Day is an official national holiday. However, the chicken sandwich restaurant is actually open on Labor Day. Many of the stores are operating with more limited hours than normal, however.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are generally open on Labor Day. You should check your local Chick-fil-A store for specific hours though because they can vary by location. Indeed, you can even get a special deal on Labor Day and the days after it: Free chicken nuggets. The details for what you need to do to get them are listed later in this article.

On Labor Day 2017, Chick-fil-A announced on its website, “It’s officially the end of summer – and you deserve a milkshake. Is Chick-fil-A open on Labor Day? Yes, we are. Every Chick-fil-A location is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., but check with your local Chick-fil-A, as some restaurants may open earlier or later. Come celebrate the end of summer and stop by a Chick-fil-A for one last hot-weather treat. Frosted Lemonade, anyone?” In 2018, Chick-fil-A did not make a similar detailed announcement.

However, you can use the restaurant’s online store search function to pull up detailed information about specific restaurants. When you look up various restaurants, most of them say they are open on Labor Day 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well.

Those are limited hours from normal. By way of example, the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Brookfield, Wisconsin, lists the following as its hours:

Monday (Labor Day 2018)

10:30 AM-06:00 PM

Tuesday – Saturday

06:00 AM-10:00 PM

Get Some Free Chicken Nuggets on Labor Day

You can get free chicken nuggets at Chick-fil-A on Labor Day, although the offer is not expressly a Labor Day deal. “From August 30th through September 29th, enjoy a free 8-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A through their mobile app. After signing in, the complimentary nuggets will appear in the ‘My Rewards’ section of the app,” ABC reports.

The History of Labor Day

The @EmpireStateBldg is illuminated in red, white and blue in honor of Labor Day. https://t.co/TNMwXyLaeK — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 3, 2018

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking out. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.